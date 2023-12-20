Predators Win Streak Snapped at Four in 5-2 Loss to Canucks

Jeremy Lauzon and Cody Glass each scored but the Nashville Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

“It’s disappointing,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “In the first period I felt like both teams weren’t great. I didn't think [Vancouver] did anything special. I actually thought [in the] second we played pretty well for a lot of parts and scored a goal. Then they obviously scored a couple of quick ones, which you can come back from, but obviously the result was not great. I thought we could have played a lot better.”

The result sees Nashville’s win streak snapped at four games and moves the Predators to 18-14-0 on the season.

QUICK HITS

Self-Inflicted Mistakes

While the Predators liked their play in the second period and ended the game only trailing the visitors by seven shots (35-28), defensive breakdowns ended up making the difference.

Scoring twice just 31 seconds apart in the first period, then another two just 46 seconds apart in the second, Vancouver made it tough for Nashville to regain enough momentum to swing the score back in their favor.

“I thought we just self-destructed,” Brunette said. “There's been other games where the other team has really taken the play to us. Tonight I felt we just cost ourselves four goals with mental breakdowns and those are hard to overcome, especially though momentum swings and after you make it 2-1. To me, that was the hockey game.”

Better For Juice

After Vancouver’s fifth goal of the evening at 1:16 of the third period, netminder Kevin Lankinen tapped in for Juuse Saros and made 11 saves in the relief effort.

The result saw Saros’ career-high win streak snapped at six games and left the home team eager to ice an improved effort in front of their star goaltender the next chance they get.

“We’ve got to be better for him,” Lauzon said. “We knew they were a good team and they had a lot of offensive power, and we kind of let him down a little bit. I think we’ve got to bear down and I think we weren't ready for that game. We let them have an easy game.”

Lauzon & Glass

While the result was disappointing for the home team, Lauzon and Glass kept their team from going scoreless against Vancouver.

Lauzon’s second-period tally was his third goal of the season and his first career goal against the Canucks.