Predators Win Streak Snapped at Four in 5-2 Loss to Canucks

Nashville Moves to 18-14-0, Kicks Off Father's Trip in Philadelphia on Thursday

VAN Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Jeremy Lauzon and Cody Glass each scored but the Nashville Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

“It’s disappointing,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “In the first period I felt like both teams weren’t great. I didn't think [Vancouver] did anything special. I actually thought [in the] second we played pretty well for a lot of parts and scored a goal. Then they obviously scored a couple of quick ones, which you can come back from, but obviously the result was not great. I thought we could have played a lot better.” 

The result sees Nashville’s win streak snapped at four games and moves the Predators to 18-14-0 on the season.

QUICK HITS

Self-Inflicted Mistakes

While the Predators liked their play in the second period and ended the game only trailing the visitors by seven shots (35-28), defensive breakdowns ended up making the difference. 

Scoring twice just 31 seconds apart in the first period, then another two just 46 seconds apart in the second, Vancouver made it tough for Nashville to regain enough momentum to swing the score back in their favor.

“I thought we just self-destructed,” Brunette said. “There's been other games where the other team has really taken the play to us. Tonight I felt we just cost ourselves four goals with mental breakdowns and those are hard to overcome, especially though momentum swings and after you make it 2-1. To me, that was the hockey game.”

Better For Juice 

After Vancouver’s fifth goal of the evening at 1:16 of the third period, netminder Kevin Lankinen tapped in for Juuse Saros and made 11 saves in the relief effort.

The result saw Saros’ career-high win streak snapped at six games and left the home team eager to ice an improved effort in front of their star goaltender the next chance they get. 

“We’ve got to be better for him,” Lauzon said. “We knew they were a good team and they had a lot of offensive power, and we kind of let him down a little bit. I think we’ve got to bear down and I think we weren't ready for that game. We let them have an easy game.”

Lauzon & Glass

While the result was disappointing for the home team, Lauzon and Glass kept their team from going scoreless against Vancouver.

Lauzon’s second-period tally was his third goal of the season and his first career goal against the Canucks.

Luke Evangelista tallied his 12th assist and 16th point of the season on Lauzon’s goal, while Tommy Novak recorded his eighth assist and 14th point of the season.

Glass’ late third-period goal was his first of the season and the first of his career against Vancouver.

Cole Smith picked up his 10th helper and his 14th point of the season assisting Glass’ goal.

UP NEXT

The Predators hit the road with their fathers in tow for a Thursday evening contest against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • At 19:47 of the first period, Michael McCarron was assigned a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct, a 10-minute misconduct and a game misconduct.
  • Dante Fabbro and Kiefer Sherwood (upper body, day-to-day) were scratched and did not play in Tuesday’s game.

