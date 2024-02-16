Predators Stung in 9-2 Loss to Stars

The result sees Nashville conclude their four-game season series against Dallas at 2-2-0 and moves the club to 27-25-2 on the campaign and 14-15-0 at home.

QUICK HITS

A Poor Start

The Predators came out eager to correct their mistakes from Tuesday and collect two points against their Central Division rival, but were quickly sapped after allowing a goal just 35 seconds into the game on a costly turnover.

The visitors would tack on another three before the period was out, while the home team exited the opening frame recording just one shot on net to the Stars’ 18.

“We could have been down 6-0,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “We left Juuse out to dry the whole period. And that's definitely concerning. I’ve got to be way better first, it starts with us leaders. We’ve got to find a way to get the team going and to just play better. And as a team, we’ve got to find a way. After a game like Tuesday, nobody is happy. You’ve got to find a way to respond.”