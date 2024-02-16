Predators Stung in 9-2 Loss to Stars

Cole Smith and Tommy Novak scored, but the Nashville Predators left the ice frustrated after falling to the Dallas Stars by a 9-2 decision on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

“It was just a terrible game by us,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “There’s no other way to sugarcoat it. We weren't ready to play, we lost every battle and just gave them free offense and hung our goalies out to dry. That's the worst part, is leaving our goalies out to dry like that.”

“It's disappointing,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It can only be addressed so many times. Either we're not taking it seriously enough, or we're not understanding. So, the response and the mindset is really disappointing.”

The result sees Nashville conclude their four-game season series against Dallas at 2-2-0 and moves the club to 27-25-2 on the campaign and 14-15-0 at home.

QUICK HITS

A Poor Start

The Predators came out eager to correct their mistakes from Tuesday and collect two points against their Central Division rival, but were quickly sapped after allowing a goal just 35 seconds into the game on a costly turnover.

The visitors would tack on another three before the period was out, while the home team exited the opening frame recording just one shot on net to the Stars’ 18.

“We could have been down 6-0,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “We left Juuse out to dry the whole period. And that's definitely concerning. I’ve got to be way better first, it starts with us leaders. We’ve got to find a way to get the team going and to just play better. And as a team, we’ve got to find a way. After a game like Tuesday, nobody is happy. You’ve got to find a way to respond.”

Dallas would score one more before Nashville got on the board and four more before the end of regulation.

A Career High for Cole

Smith’s second-period goal was his sixth of the season and established a career high in points for the forward (18). Smith’s previous career high (17) was set during the 2022-23 season.

UP NEXT

The Predators kick off a five-game road trip with a Central Division showdown against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Puck drop at the Enterprise Center is at 4 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Kevin Lankinen replaced Juuse Saros in net at the start of the second period and made 18 saves in the relief effort; Saros made 14 saves on 18 shots and was credited with the loss.
  • Thursday was the second time in franchise history the Predators have allowed nine goals in a game; the first was Nov. 4, 2019 against the Colorado Avalanche, a 9-4 loss.
  • Luke Evangelista, Dante Fabbro and Kiefer Sherwood were scratched and did not skate in Thursday’s game.

