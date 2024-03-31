Predators Stung in 7-4 Loss to Avalanche

Predators Wrap Two-Game Road Trip Empty-Handed, Return Home to Face Boston on Tuesday

COL Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Four different Predators skaters scored and Kevin Lankinen made 35 saves, but Nashville ultimately fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 7-4, at Ball Arena on Saturday.

“I thought 5-on-5 we played really well,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We played strong tonight. Unfortunately, we took too many penalties and we gave a really good power play too many opportunities. But overall, our 5-on-5 game was really good.”

The result saw Nashville conclude their two-game road trip empty-handed and their season series against Colorado at 2-1-0.

QUICK HITS

Penalty Trouble

Though they liked much of their play at even strength, the Predators found themselves stuck with the undesirable task of killing six different penalties against one of the best power plays in the NHL, and the Avalanche took advantage, capitalizing on half their opportunities.

The Predators power play, which went 0-for-5 at Ball Arena, didn’t help the visitors’ chances either.

“We played pretty good, to be honest,” Predators forward Gustav Nyquist said. “I think 5-on-5 especially, we made it tough on them and we created enough to probably score a couple more. But obviously, special teams was kind of where we lost the game. They got a few on the power play and we didn’t. So both our power play and our kill has to be better. That’s kind of what loses the game. Otherwise, I think we win this game.”

Nyquist Keeps His Streak

Nyquist extended his point streak to eight games (5g-7a) factoring on Cole Smith's opening goal, then earned his 16th multi-point performance of the season with a goal of his own in the second period.

The forward is now two games shy of matching a season-high 10-game point streak (7g-7a) established from Dec. 21, 2023 - Jan. 12, 2024.

A Career High for Fil

Though Colorado snapped his franchise-record goal streak at seven games, Filip Forsberg established a career-high nine-game point streak (8g-9a) with an assist on Nyquist’s second-period goal.

Forsberg now has 31 points (16g-15a) in his last 20 outings.

UP NEXT

The Predators kick off a two game homestand on Tuesday when they face the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena. Click here to get tickets.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES 

  • Ryan McDonagh exited the game after receiving a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head against Ross Colton at 3:11 of the second period. The call was the first match penalty of McDonagh’s career.
  • Dante Fabbro returned from injury for his first game since March 10 and recorded a goal and a shared game-high six shots over 18:18 of ice time.
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Tyson Barrie, Anthony Beauvillier and Alexandre Carrier (upper body) were scratched and did not skate in Saturday’s game.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Avalanche, March 30

Predators Sign Ryan Ufko to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Predators Point Streak Snapped in 8-4 Loss to Coyotes

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Swedish Meatballs & Scoring Records: Nashville's Top Line Continues Impactful Play During Historic Streak

GAME DAY: Preds at Coyotes, March 28

The Man Behind the Camera: John Russell Reflects on 25 Years Capturing Smashville History

Predators Keep Point Streak Alive in Thrilling Come-From-Behind Win Over Golden Knights

GAME DAY: Golden Knights vs. Preds, March 26

Predators Earn Back-to-Back Shutouts, Establish 17-Game Point Streak in 1-0 Win Over Red Wings

GAME DAY: Red Wings vs. Preds, March 23

Fresh Off a Shutout, Lankinen Enjoying Historic Streak with Predators: 'It's a Good Time to Be a Hockey Player'

Energage and USA Today Names Nashville Predators a Top Workplace USA 2024

Lankinen Earns First Shutout with Nashville, Predators Establish Franchise Record Point Streak in 3-0 Win Over Panthers

GAME DAY: Preds at Panthers, March 21

Predators Match Longest Point Streak in Franchise History in 8-2 Win Over Sharks

GAME DAY: Sharks vs. Preds, March 19

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee (AHL)