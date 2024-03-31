Predators Stung in 7-4 Loss to Avalanche

Four different Predators skaters scored and Kevin Lankinen made 35 saves, but Nashville ultimately fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 7-4, at Ball Arena on Saturday.

“I thought 5-on-5 we played really well,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We played strong tonight. Unfortunately, we took too many penalties and we gave a really good power play too many opportunities. But overall, our 5-on-5 game was really good.”

The result saw Nashville conclude their two-game road trip empty-handed and their season series against Colorado at 2-1-0.

QUICK HITS

Penalty Trouble

Though they liked much of their play at even strength, the Predators found themselves stuck with the undesirable task of killing six different penalties against one of the best power plays in the NHL, and the Avalanche took advantage, capitalizing on half their opportunities.

The Predators power play, which went 0-for-5 at Ball Arena, didn’t help the visitors’ chances either.

“We played pretty good, to be honest,” Predators forward Gustav Nyquist said. “I think 5-on-5 especially, we made it tough on them and we created enough to probably score a couple more. But obviously, special teams was kind of where we lost the game. They got a few on the power play and we didn’t. So both our power play and our kill has to be better. That’s kind of what loses the game. Otherwise, I think we win this game.”

Nyquist Keeps His Streak

Nyquist extended his point streak to eight games (5g-7a) factoring on Cole Smith's opening goal, then earned his 16th multi-point performance of the season with a goal of his own in the second period.