Predators Sign Kevin Gravel to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 26, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Kevin Gravel to a two-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level that will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Gravel, 31 (3/6/92), is serving as captain for the Admirals this season and has six points (1g-5a) and a +6 rating in 36 appearances. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner is in his second campaign with the Predators organization after signing as a free agent in July 2022; he spent the majority of 2022-23 with Milwaukee, where he had 13 points (2g-11a) in 49 games, adding another three points (1g-2a) in 12 postseason appearances. Gravel also played in 23 games for Nashville last season, his first NHL action since skating in three contests for Toronto in 2019-20.

Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gravel is a veteran of 358 career AHL contests with Stockton, Bakersfield, Toronto, Ontario, Manchester and Milwaukee, recording 93 points (24g-69a) and a +41 rating. He's also appeared in 62 career AHL postseason games, including 19 with Manchester in 2015 en route to winning the Calder Cup. Gravel made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with Los Angeles and has gone on to skate in 132 games, also spending time with Edmonton, Toronto and Nashville. Prior to turning pro, the Kingsford, Mich., native played four seasons for St. Cloud State University, captaining his team as a senior and helping the Huskies win the NCHC regular-season title in 2013-14.

Celebrate Black History Month with the Predators on Jan. 31 at Bridgestone Arena as they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Purchase a special ticket package and receive an exclusive T-Shirt designed by a local artist accompanied by your ticket! For more information, visit NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.