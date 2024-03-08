Predators Sign Gustavs Grigals to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Goaltender Signs Two-Way Deal for Remainder of 2023-24 Season

SignedGraphics_Grigals5
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 8, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed goaltender Gustavs Grigals to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Grigals, 25 (7/22/98), owns a 7-15-0 record, 3.68 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout in 26 appearances for the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators this season, his first as a professional. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound netminder also made his AHL debut with the Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 31 at Rockford and on Feb. 28 made a season-high 50 saves for the Gladiators against Jacksonville.

Undrafted, Grigals played four collegiate seasons for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2018-22) and UMass Lowell (2022-23) prior to turning pro. Last season, he went 12-9-2 with a 2.05 goals-against average and .924 save percentage for UMass Lowell, earning a spot on the Hockey East Third All-Star Team. The Riga, Latvia, native additionally won the NAHL’s Robertson Cup with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2017-18 and played two seasons for HK Riga in the Russian junior league (2015-17).

The Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena and Ford are committed to celebrating and honoring all our active and retired heroes during Ford Military Week. Join us in SMASHVILLE as we recognize these heroic individuals on March 19 vs. San Jose and March 23 vs. Detroit. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit NashvillePredators.com.

Related Content

Predators Sign Mark Jankowski to Two-Year, $1.6 Million Contract

Predators Sign Dante Fabbro to One-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

News Feed

Predators GM Barry Trotz Recaps Nashville's Moves at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

Predators Sign Mark Jankowski to Two-Year, $1.6 Million Contract

Predators Sign Dante Fabbro to One-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

Trade Deadline Pickups Beauvillier, Anderson-Dolan Excited to Join Surging Predators

Predators Acquire Wade Allison from Philadelphia

Predators Acquire Jason Zucker from Arizona

Forsberg Nets Ninth Career Hat Trick, Powers Predators to 4-2 Win Over Sabres

Predators Acquire Anthony Beauvillier from Chicago

Predators Acquire Jeremy Hanzel, Third-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft from Colorado

Predators Claim Jaret Anderson-Dolan on Waivers from Los Angeles

'He's Taken it to Another Level': Josi Recognized as NHL's First Star of the Week

GAME DAY: Sabres vs. Preds, March 7

Day One Equipment Staffers Pete & Partner Beloved by All in Predators Locker Room

Predators Winning Streak Snapped in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Canadiens

Preds Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Impact at Silver-Studded GnashVegas Casino Night & Auction

GAME DAY: Canadiens vs. Preds, March 5

Novak 'Truly Grateful' Following Three-Year Extension with Predators

Predators Sign Tommy Novak to Three-Year, $10.5 Million Contract