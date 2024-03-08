Predators Sign Dante Fabbro to One-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

Defenseman Has Played in 304 Games for Nashville Since Being Drafted in First Round in 2016

By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 8, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a one-year, $2.5 million contract for the 2024-25 season.

Fabbro, 25 (6/20/98), has 12 points (2g-10a) in 51 games with Nashville this season, his fifth as a full-time NHL player. He has eclipsed his total in assists and points from the 2022-23 campaign and currently sits tied for third on the Predators in plus-minus at +11. In 570 minutes alongside Nashville Captain Roman Josi this season, the duo is fifth among NHL defensive pairs in expected goals percentage at 57.8 percent per MoneyPuck.com (among pairs with at least 200 minutes of ice time together). Fabbro also ranks fifth on his team in blocked shots (79) and is averaging 16:34 of ice time. 

Originally drafted by Nashville in the first round (17th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Fabbro has played in 304 games for the Predators since debuting in 2018-19, recording 71 points (15g-56a). As a rookie in 2019-20, he averaged 19:02 of ice time, the fifth-most among NHL rookie defensemen while tying for the fourth-most goals (5) and appearing in the fifth-most games played (64) in a single season among first-year blueliners in Predators history. Two seasons later, the 6-foot, 189-pound native of Coquitlam, B.C., established career highs in goals (3), assists (21), points (24) and plus-minus (+13). 

Prior to turning pro, Fabbro played 111 games for Boston University from 2016-19, posting 80 points (22g-58a) – the most among team defensemen in that span – being named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star both as a sophomore and junior. Fabbro has represented Canada multiple times at the international level, most recently at the 2018 Spengler Cup, where he was named to the All-Tournament Team. He served as an alternate captain and won gold with Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championship, earned silver at the 2017 edition of the tournament and led all defensemen at the 2016 U-18 World Championship in assists with eight in seven contests. Before enrolling at Boston University, he spent two seasons with the BCHL's Penticton Vees, helping his team win the Fred Page Cup in 2015. He was named the BCHL's best defenseman in 2015-16 after leading all league blueliners in scoring with 67 points (14g-53a) and was named a First Team All-Star.

