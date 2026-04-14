Predators Sign Daniel Nieminen to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (April 14, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Daniel Nieminen (nee-EHM-in-en) to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Nieminen, 20 (3/1/06), posted career highs in goals (5), assists (12) and points (17) in 47 games this season for Pelicans in Liiga, Finland’s highest professional league. His 12 assists were the most and his 17 points were tied for the lead among Liiga U-21 defensemen. In 2024-25, the 6-foot, 187-pound, left-shot blueliner spent the majority of the season with Pelicans in Liiga, notching 11 points (4g-7a) in 39 appearances; he also played one game in the Finnish junior league.

Originally selected by the Predators in the sixth round (163rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Lahti, Finland, native has twice represented his country in the World Junior Championship, earning bronze in2025 and skating in seven games in 2026.

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