Predators Sign Daniel Nieminen to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Defenseman Posted Career Highs in Goals (5), Assists (12) and Points (17) in 47 games This Season in Finland’s Top Professional League

Daniel Nieminen Contract Signed
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (April 14, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Daniel Nieminen (nee-EHM-in-en) to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Nieminen, 20 (3/1/06), posted career highs in goals (5), assists (12) and points (17) in 47 games this season for Pelicans in Liiga, Finland’s highest professional league. His 12 assists were the most and his 17 points were tied for the lead among Liiga U-21 defensemen. In 2024-25, the 6-foot, 187-pound, left-shot blueliner spent the majority of the season with Pelicans in Liiga, notching 11 points (4g-7a) in 39 appearances; he also played one game in the Finnish junior league.

Originally selected by the Predators in the sixth round (163rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Lahti, Finland, native has twice represented his country in the World Junior Championship, earning bronze in2025 and skating in seven games in 2026.

Season-ticket locations for the 2026-27 season are now available! Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets and select your seats today to receive access to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets and maximize your benefits. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

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