Predators Sign Aiden Fink to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (April 13, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Aiden Fink to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Fink, 21 (11/24/04), has 10 points (3g-7a) in six games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals since turning pro on March 31, including a four-assist performance on April 4 at Cleveland. He is currently on a five-game point streak (3g-7a) and notched his first professional multi-goal contest on Saturday vs. Chicago (2g).

Originally selected by the Predators in the seventh round (218th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft – notably the final pick of former Nashville GM David Poile’s career – Fink wrapped up a three-season collegiate hockey tenure at Penn State by helping lead the Nittany Lions to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they fell in the first round. The 5-foot-10, 164-pound forward left Penn State as one of the best players in program history, registering 125 points (48g-77a), tied for third all-time, in 104 games. As a junior this season, the Calgary, Alta., native posted 38 points (10g-28a) in 30 games while serving as an alternate captain and earning an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention nod. He additionally participated in the Spengler Cup as a member of the U.S. Collegiate Selects and paced the tournament with eight points (4g-4a) en route to a spot on the event’s All-Star Team.

In 2024-25, Fink was a Hobey Baker Award finalist after setting Penn State’s single-season points record with 53 (23g-30a); he also was named to the Big Ten’s First All-Star Team and the NCAA West Second All-American Team. After enrolling at Penn State following two seasons with the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits from 2021-23 – winning two league championships and the league’s MVP award – he earned a spot on the Big Ten’s All-Rookie Team and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee following a 34-point (15g-19a) freshman campaign.

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