Predators Set 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Nashville's Roster Consists of 14 Forwards, Seven Defensemen and Two Goaltenders

By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (October 9, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Nolan Burke to Milwaukee (AHL).

Nashville’s 23-player roster ahead of its 2023-24 regular-season opener Tuesday at Tampa Bay consists of 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. The complete roster can be found here.

Forwards: Luke Evangelista, Samuel Fagemo, Filip Forsberg, Cody Glass, Michael McCarron, Tommy Novak, Gustav Nyquist, Ryan O’Reilly, Juuso Parssinen, Kiefer Sherwood, Colton Sissons, Cole Smith, Philip Tomasino, Yakov Trenin

Defensemen: Tyson Barrie, Alexandre Carrier, Dante Fabbro, Roman Josi, Jeremy Lauzon, Ryan McDonagh, Luke Schenn

Goaltenders: Kevin Lankinen, Juuse Saros

After closing out their six-game preseason schedule Friday in Carolina, the Predators open the 2023-24 NHL season on the road tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop for the nationally televised game on ESPN is at 4:30 p.m. CT; it will also be broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Single-game tickets for the Predators’ 2023-24 home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12 against the Seattle Kraken are still available! With ticket inventory extremely limited for the 2023-24 season, the best way to secure seats and maximum benefits for opening night and the rest of the campaign is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season-ticket plan. Fans can secure full, half and quarter season tickets TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or by calling 615-770-7800. To view the full 2023-24 schedule, please visit NashvillePredators.com/schedule.

