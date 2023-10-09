Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 'Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day'

If you’re looking for a reason to leave work early on Tuesday, now’s your chance.

To recognize 25 years of NHL hockey in SMASHVILLE, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has officially proclaimed Oct. 10 to be “Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day.”

The Predators will kick off their 25th anniversary season on Tuesday in Tampa Bay. The puck drops between the Preds and the Lightning at 4:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN+ as part of the network’s Opening Night tripleheader. For the second consecutive year, Nashville will play in the first game of the entire NHL season.

Fittingly, Tuesday’s game will also occur on the 25th anniversary of Nashville’s first game in franchise history. The Predators hosted the franchise’s first NHL game on Oct. 10, 1998, versus the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 17,298.

Joined by the Predators’ very own GNASH, O’Connell made his proclamation official on Monday morning.