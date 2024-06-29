Predators Select Egor Surin in First Round of 2024 NHL Draft

Nashville, Tenn. (June 28, 2024) – The Nashville Predators selected forward Egor Surin with the 22nd overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev.

“We're just really excited to get him,” Predators Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan said. “He's just a combination of hard-working, character and high skill – his motor is always running. He’s a center – we’re always looking for centers – and he plays hard, is really physical and brings a lot of skill.”

Surin, 17 (8/1/06), spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with Loko Yaroslavl of the Russian junior league (MHL), recording 52 points (22g-30a) in 42 games. He tied for second in assists (30) and points on his team; his 52 points were the ninth-most among all league skaters. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward led Loko Yaroslavl in points during the postseason with 23 (5g-18a), nine more than the next-closest player on his team, and his 18 assists paced all playoff performers. Surin additionally made his professional hockey debut in 2023-24, appearing in three games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, which reached the KHL’s Gagarin Cup Finals.

Since making his MHL debut in 2022-23, the Voronezh, Russia, native has amassed 84 points (35g-49a) in 91 games, earning the league’s Rookie of the Month honors in October of his first campaign.