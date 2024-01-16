Predators Recreate Iconic Grand Ole Opry Photo Ahead of Inaugural Team Night

Asked if he’d ever try his hand in front of a full house, the Predators center wasn’t so sure.

“I think I'd have to put in a couple more years of work,” the Stanley Cup champion said. “I can hold my own when I'm playing with some buddies, but this is a sacred place. I’d definitely want to be dialed in, take some proper lessons. It is just cool being on this stage, though and to be able to see this. I couldn't even imagine what it'd be like packed. The aura would just be in the air here and it’d be something special.”

Whether it was their debut atop the Opry stage or a return trip, the moment provided two of Nashville’s most respected organizations the opportunity to come together once again and celebrate the journey thus far.

“It just speaks to the fact that the city's growing and the community is growing and the Grand Ole Opry has hung around, just like the Nashville Predators,” Brunette said. “So again, to be back here is obviously historic and pretty neat.”

“The Opry has been here for decades, and the Predators have really made their mark on the community in the city of Nashville,” Russell said. “It's really cool to see the two come together in a photo. Some people still have the posters that were shot 25 years ago, and 25 years from now, someone will probably still have one of these posters hanging up somewhere. It's just kind of cool how that stuff kind of hangs around.”

Fans will have a chance to collect the latest piece of Predators history during Inaugural Team Night on Monday, Jan. 22; the first 10,000 inside Bridgestone Arena will receive a free poster of the new Preds-Opry photograph. Click here to get tickets.

Fans can also expect to see several alumni from Nashville’s inaugural team at the game, including Darren Turcotte, J.J. Daigneault, Cliff Ronning, Jeff Nelson, Denny Lambert and more.