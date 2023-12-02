Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL)

Defenseman Scored his First Career NHL Goal on Nov. 24 at St. Louis

NSH Stastney
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (December 2, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL).

Stastney, 23 (1/4/00), has skated in five games for the Predators this season and scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 24 at St. Louis. He began the 2023-24 campaign in Milwaukee, where he had four points (1g-3a) in 10 games for the Admirals.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner made his NHL debut on April 1, 2023 vs. St. Louis and went on to appear in seven more games for the Predators, recording his first two career points on April 6, 2023 vs. Carolina (2a). Stastney has skated in 68 career AHL games with Milwaukee, tallying 17 points (6g-11a), 13 of which (5g-8a) came as a rookie for the Admirals in 2022-23. He added six points (1g-5a) in 16 Calder Cup Playoff appearances in 2023, helping the Admirals reach the AHL’s Western Conference Final. Prior to turning pro, Stastney spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where he had 63 points (16g-47a) in 143 games from 2018-22. During his time with the Fighting Irish, he earned multiple awards, including Second Team All-Big Ten in 2020-21 and a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team. The Mequon, Wis., native represented his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship and took home a silver at the 2018 U-18 World Championship; he also spent two seasons skating for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program from 2016-18. 

