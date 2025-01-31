Predators Recall Matt Murray From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 31, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Matt Murray from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has reassigned defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL) and activated forward Luke Evangelista from injured reserve.

Murray, 26 (2/2/98), has played in 26 games this season for Milwaukee, posting a 13-7-3 record with a 2.31 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and one shutout. In his first campaignwith the Admirals, Murray was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, and he ranks fifth in the AHL in save percentage and ninth in GAA.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of St. Albert, Alta., owned a 14-15-2 record, 3.02 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 31 games for the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2023-24. He played in one NHL game for the Dallas Stars last season, recording a 23-save shutout on Jan. 8 at Minnesota. Undrafted, Murray is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career NHL starts with Dallas; he is 50-33-10 with a .913 save percentage and six shutouts in 94 career AHL contests with Milwaukee and Texas.

