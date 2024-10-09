Predators Recall Matt Murray From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (October 9, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Matt Murray from Milwaukee (AHL).

Murray, 26 (2/2/98), owned a 14-15-2 record, 3.02 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 31 games for the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2023-24. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of St. Albert, Alta., also played in one NHL game for the Dallas Stars last season, recording a 23-save shutout on Jan. 8 at Minnesota. Undrafted, Murray is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career NHL starts with Dallas; he is 37-26-7 with a .907 save percentage and five shutouts in 71 career AHL contests with Texas.

