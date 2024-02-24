Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Forward Scored Game-Winning Goal on Thursday at Los Angeles

GettyImages-1825460658 (1)
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 24, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL).

Jankowski, 29 (9/13/94), leads Milwaukee and is tied for third in the AHL in points with 47 (15g-32a) through 40 games this season. Originally drafted by Calgary in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski has appeared in seven games for Nashville this season, scoring twice, including the game-winning goal on Thursday at Los Angeles. The Hamilton, Ont., native is in his eighth full professional season since making his League debut with the Flames in 2016-17 and has recorded 94 points (51g-43a) in 329 career NHL contests.

