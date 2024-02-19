Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 19, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL).

Jankowski, 29 (9/13/94), leads Milwaukee and is third in the AHL in points with 47 (15g-32a) through 40 games this season. He was named the AHL’s Player of the Month for January after recording 18 points (7g-11a) and a +15 rating in 11 games, helping the Admirals go undefeated during the month.

Originally drafted by Calgary in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski has appeared in five games for Nashville this season, scoring his first goal of the campaign on Dec. 5 at Chicago. The Hamilton, Ont., native is in his eighth full professional season since making his League debut with the Flames in 2016-17 and has recorded 93 points (50g-43a) in 327 career NHL contests.

Join the Predators in SMASHVILLE on Feb. 29 for the team’s Second Annual Women in Business Night! With the purchase of a ticket, you will have access to our pregame speaker series and can enjoy $10 in GNASH cash to use towards your first drink at the game. For more information, please visit NashvillePredators.com.