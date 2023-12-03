Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (December 3, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL).

Jankowski, 29 (9/13/94), leads the Admirals in assists (11) and is second in points (14) in 17 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has recorded five points (1g-4a) in his last four games and notched his first three-point outing of 2023-24 on Nov. 8 vs. Toronto (3a). His three power-play points (3a) are tied for the most among Milwaukee skaters.

Originally drafted by Calgary in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski suited up for 50 games with Nashville in 2022-23, recording seven goals – three of them shorthanded – and 12 points. Jankowski is in his eighth full professional season since making his League debut with the Flames in 2016-17. He's recorded 92 points (49g-43a) in 322 career NHL contests, the majority of which came with Calgary (208) during his four seasons with the Flames from 2016-20. Additionally, the Hamilton, Ont., native has appeared in 136 career AHL games, posting 121 points (52g-69a), including 56 (27g-29a) during his first full season with Stockton in 2016-17, helping him earn a spot on the league's All-Rookie Team and All-Star Classic roster. Jankowski, whose great-uncle is Hockey Hall of Fame member Red Kelly, also played four seasons at Providence College prior to turning pro from 2012-16.

