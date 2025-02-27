Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo From Milwaukee (AHL)

Defenseman Has Appeared in 21 Games With Nashville This Season, Has Recorded 12 Points in 30 games for the Admirals in 2024-25

GettyImages-2182468286 (1)
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 27, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the Predators have reassigned defenseman Jake Livingstone to the Admirals.

Del Gaizo, 25 (10/11/99), has racked up 12 points (8g-4a) in 30 games for the Admirals in 2024-25. He opened the scoring in Tuesday’s game vs. Lehigh Valley with his eighth goal of the season, matching his AHL career high. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner also owns a +10 rating, the second-highest on the Admirals. Del Gaizo has appeared in 21 games for the Predators this season, averaging 15:39 of ice time with three assists and 28 shots on goal.

Originally selected by the Predators in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Del Gaizo made his NHL debut with Nashville in 2023-24 and has played in 30 career games, tallying six points (6a) and a +2 rating.

