Predators Recall Cole O'Hara From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 16, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Cole O’Hara (oh-HAIR-uh) from Milwaukee (AHL).

O’Hara, 23 (6/20/02), has played in 65 games for the Admirals in his first full professional season, posting 44 points (19g-25a). The 6-foot, 189-pound forward leads the Admirals in goals (19), is tied for the third in points and is fourth in assists (25). O’Hara, who signed an entry-level contract with Nashville in April 2025, made his AHL debut with the Admirals at the end of the 2024-25 campaign after completing three seasons at UMass. During his junior campaign, O’Hara was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the nation’s top college hockey player; was a finalist for Hockey East Player of the Year; and earned a spot on the Hockey East First All-Star Team after posting career highs in goals (22), assists (29) and points (51), leading the his team in each category. O’Hara, who was teammates on the Minutemen with Predators defenseman Ryan Ufko from 2022-24, closed out his three-year career at Massachusetts with 86 points (33g-53a) in 109 games.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native spent two seasons with the USHL's Tri-City Storm from 2020-22, posting 110 points (39g-65a) in 107 games before enrolling in college.

Season-ticket locations for the 2026-27 season are now available! Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets and select your seats today to receive access to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets and maximize your benefits. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.