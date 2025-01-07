Predators Reassign Two to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Concludes Road Trip Tonight in Winnipeg Against Jets

GettyImages-2192703126
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 7, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL).

Join us at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 16 for Preds Golden Hall Induction Night presented by Hunt Brothers® Pizza! This special night will see the franchise honor David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne as they become officially inducted into the Preds Golden Hall’s inaugural class. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Jets, January 7

Svechkov's Confidence, Personality Shining Through in Second Stint With Preds

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)

WJC Blog: Follow Preds Prospects at the 2025 World Junior Championship

O'Reilly's Hat Trick Powers Preds Past Flames

GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, January 4

Saros, Preds Shut Out Canucks to Start 2025

Predators Prospect Report: January 3

Predators Recall Fedor Svechkov From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, January 3

Wiesblatt Says Being Recalled to Preds a 'Dream Come True'

Predators Recall Wiesblatt, Stastney From Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Conclude 2024 With Loss in Minnesota

GAME DAY: Preds at Wild, December 31

Preds Shut Out by Jets in Winnipeg

Preds Year In Review: Best of 2024

GAME DAY: Preds at Jets, December 30

Hinostroza, AHL's Leading Scorer, Ready for Opportunity With Preds