Predators Reassign Two to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 7, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL).

Join us at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 16 for Preds Golden Hall Induction Night presented by Hunt Brothers® Pizza! This special night will see the franchise honor David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne as they become officially inducted into the Preds Golden Hall’s inaugural class. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.