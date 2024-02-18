Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 18, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL).

Jankowski, 29 (9/13/94), has one goal and nine shots in five games with Nashville this season. In 40 appearances for the Admirals in 2023-24, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward leads his team and is third in the AHL in points with 47 (15g-32a).

