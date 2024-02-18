Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Continue Five-Game Road Trip Tuesday in Vegas

Jankowski

© John Russell

By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 18, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL).

Jankowski, 29 (9/13/94), has one goal and nine shots in five games with Nashville this season. In 40 appearances for the Admirals in 2023-24, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward leads his team and is third in the AHL in points with 47 (15g-32a).

Join the Predators in SMASHVILLE on Feb. 29 for the team’s Second Annual Women in Business Night! With the purchase of a ticket, you will have access to our pregame speaker series and can enjoy $10 in GNASH cash to use towards your first drink at the game. For more information, please visit NashvillePredators.com.

News Feed

'This Is Only the Beginning': McCarron Looking Forward to Future with Predators After Inking Two-Year Deal

Predators Ice Bounce-Back Effort in 5-2 Win Over Blues

GAME DAY: Preds at Blues, Feb. 17

An Advocate for Foster Care, O'Reilly Spends Impactful Day with Children from Tennessee Kids Belong

Predators Sign Michael McCarron to Two-Year, $1.8 Million Contract

Predators Stung in 9-2 Loss to Stars

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Feb. 15

Saros Makes Season-High 43 Saves as Predators Fall to Devils, 4-2

GAME DAY: Devils vs. Preds, Feb. 13

Afanasyev, Jankowski Eager to Continue Impactful Play with Predators

Predators Recall Afanasyev, Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Players Make Super Bowl LVIII Predictions

McDonagh Seals Predators 5-4 Overtime Victory Over Coyotes

Behind the Design: Local Artist Celebrates the Year of the Dragon with First API Jersey in Preds History

GAME DAY: Coyotes vs. Preds, Feb. 10

'It's Time to Prove How Good We Are': Back from the Break, Predators Hungry for Postseason Hunt

How Women's Hockey Has Thrived In Nashville

Predators To Host Captains' Night Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza At Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 13 