Predators, NHL Announce Start Time Changes for Upcoming 2024-25 Games

GettyImages-2188610995
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 25, 2025) – The Nashville Predators and National Hockey League today announced start time changes to the following three games:

  • March 6 vs. Seattle – game time now at 7 p.m. CT
  • March 18 vs. St. Louis – game time now at 7 p.m. CT
  • March 25 at Carolina – game time now at 6 p.m. CT

Additionally, the following four games will now be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network South:

  • March 6 vs. Seattle (7 p.m. CT)
  • March 11 at San Jose (9:30 p.m. CT)
  • March 18 vs. St. Louis (7 p.m. CT)
  • March 25 at Carolina (6 p.m. CT)

Nashville’s remaining schedule for the 2024-25 regular season is available at NashvillePredators.com.

Enjoy ultimate flexibility for the rest of the season by choosing three (or more) games that fit your schedule with the 3-Game Flex Plan presented by Hattie B’s. Pick your seats, pick your games and save big – get an extra 5 percent off for each game you add beyond three. Plus, score a Preds player zoo calendar, $10 in GNASH cash and $30 at Hattie B’s! Secure your spot, save more and enjoy the best of Smashville hockey your way by visiting NashvillePredators.com.

