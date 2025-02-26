Predators, NHL Announce Start Time Changes for Upcoming 2024-25 Games

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 25, 2025) – The Nashville Predators and National Hockey League today announced start time changes to the following three games:

March 6 vs. Seattle – game time now at 7 p.m. CT

March 18 vs. St. Louis – game time now at 7 p.m. CT

March 25 at Carolina – game time now at 6 p.m. CT

Additionally, the following four games will now be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network South:

March 6 vs. Seattle (7 p.m. CT)

March 11 at San Jose (9:30 p.m. CT)

March 18 vs. St. Louis (7 p.m. CT)

March 25 at Carolina (6 p.m. CT)

Nashville’s remaining schedule for the 2024-25 regular season is available at NashvillePredators.com.

