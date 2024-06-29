Predators Land a Steal, Offensive Firepower in Second-Round Pick Teddy Stiga

Ranked 44th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final draft report, the Predators may have landed a steal with Stiga at 55th overall, with his high hockey IQ, consistent scoring touch and success on the world stage providing nothing but upside for a Nashville club looking to add as much offensive talent as possible to their prospect pool.

“He’s a player that we liked a lot,” Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “He plays a fast-paced, attacking offensive type of game. He’s kind of a modern player, if you will… He's a player that we had rated quite highly. All the forecasting on him had him going really anywhere in the second round. So, that’s just the way the draft goes - you don’t know how it’s going to play out.”

Committed to Boston College for the 2024-25 season, Stiga is eager to continue his development with one of the best college hockey programs in the country.

“I'm really excited to start my journey at BC and then to just have a good start to the year and see where things can take us,” he said. “Obviously, the goal is to win a national championship, so that’ll be on my mind.”

As for the his draft team, Stiga is looking forward to the day when he can bring his relentless attitude and his superior playmaking ability to 501 Broadway, whenever that day may come.

“I think I’m going to bring a lot of jam, bring some offense and I think just be a guy that can help the team win,” Stiga said. “I’m just going to try to do whatever I can to help.”

Click here to view the full list of prospects selected by the Predators at the 2024 NHL Draft, and click here to view Nashville’s full Development Camp schedule, which runs from July 2-5 at Centennial Sportsplex before the culminating Future Stars Game on July 7 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.