Predators Land a Steal, Offensive Firepower in Second-Round Pick Teddy Stiga

Nashville's 55th Overall Pick Recorded 79 Points in 61 Games for USNTDP's U-18 Team

Stiga NSH
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

As the 2024 NHL Draft reached the midway mark of the second round, four members of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U-18 team had already been taken off the board.

Waiting patiently from the stands of Sphere, Teddy Stiga had no idea that the Nashville Predators were about to make it five.

“It was a dream come true,” Stiga said. “This is what every hockey player dreams of. And now, this is where the work really starts.”

Self-described as a skilled, two-way forward, Nashville’s 55th overall pick produced at more than a point-per-game pace in his draft year in 61 contests with the American U-18 group (36g-43a-79pts).

Stiga’s 79 points and 36 goals were the third-most among his U-18 teammates, while his 43 assists were tied for third most with teammate and fellow 2024 Draft pick Brodie Ziemer (third round, 71st overall).

The forward proved a valuable asset for the United States at the 2024 IIHF U-18 World Championship as well, recording the best plus-minus rating (+15) among all tournament skaters en route to a silver medal - a feat previously accomplished by a cadre of iconic NHLers, Alex Ovechkin, Miro Heiskanen, Erik Karlsson and many more among them.

“I think I've always had a lot of skill in my game, but I think these past couple of years I've added a lot more tenacity and two-way [ability] to my game. I think my defensive side has gotten a lot better and the aggressiveness, my physicality and the physical play I bring now has been a big change too.”

Ranked 44th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final draft report, the Predators may have landed a steal with Stiga at 55th overall, with his high hockey IQ, consistent scoring touch and success on the world stage providing nothing but upside for a Nashville club looking to add as much offensive talent as possible to their prospect pool.

“He’s a player that we liked a lot,” Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “He plays a fast-paced, attacking offensive type of game. He’s kind of a modern player, if you will… He's a player that we had rated quite highly. All the forecasting on him had him going really anywhere in the second round. So, that’s just the way the draft goes - you don’t know how it’s going to play out.”

Committed to Boston College for the 2024-25 season, Stiga is eager to continue his development with one of the best college hockey programs in the country.

“I'm really excited to start my journey at BC and then to just have a good start to the year and see where things can take us,” he said. “Obviously, the goal is to win a national championship, so that’ll be on my mind.”

As for the his draft team, Stiga is looking forward to the day when he can bring his relentless attitude and his superior playmaking ability to 501 Broadway, whenever that day may come.

“I think I’m going to bring a lot of jam, bring some offense and I think just be a guy that can help the team win,” Stiga said. “I’m just going to try to do whatever I can to help.”

Click here to view the full list of prospects selected by the Predators at the 2024 NHL Draft, and click here to view Nashville’s full Development Camp schedule, which runs from July 2-5 at Centennial Sportsplex before the culminating Future Stars Game on July 7 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

News Feed

Predators Select Eight Players in 2024 NHL Draft

First-Round Selection a Dream Come True for Predators Pick Egor Surin: ‘It Was Really Fantastic'

Predators Select Egor Surin in First Round of 2024 NHL Draft

Forsberg, Saros Among 'First Six' Named to 4 Nations Face-Off Rosters

Josi, Predators Teammates Recognized at 2024 NHL Awards

The 2024 NHL Draft Arrives Soon: Here's Everything Predators Fans Need to Know

After Two Decades Discovering Predators Talent, Amateur Scout Glen Sanders Set to Retire

Predators 2024 Development Camp Set for July 1-6 in Nashville

Poile, Weber 'Honored Beyond Belief' by Hockey Hall of Fame Inductions

Predators Acquire Andrew Gibson From Detroit

Predators to Play Six-Game 2024 Preseason Schedule; Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena Returns

Potential Preds: Five Draft Prospects Nashville Could Select at 22nd Overall

Predators Acquire Ozzy Wiesblatt From San Jose

Predators Hire Darby Hendrickson as Assistant Coach

Bridgestone Arena Named Arena Of The Year by the Academy of Country Music

Four Admirals Rookies Skated All The Way Through the Conference Finals - Here's Why You Should Watch Them in 2024-25

Askarov Named to AHL's Top Prospects Team Following Stellar Sophomore Campaign

Kemell Navigating Sophomore Postseason Run as Admirals' Youngest Player