Predators 2024 Development Camp Set for July 1-6 in Nashville

Camp Ends with Annual Future Stars Game at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on July 6

Molendyk

© John Russell

By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (June 26, 2024) – Many of the Nashville Predators’ top prospects – including several players who will be selected by the organization in the 2024 NHL Draft – will participate in the team’s 2024 Development Camp from July 1-6 in Nashville.

The camp officially opens on July 1 with physicals and a team dinner, with the first on-ice sessions scheduled for July 2. Prospects will also hit the ice on July 3 and July 5; all practices will take place at Centennial Sportsplex and are open to the public. 

The week culminates with the Future Stars Game on July 6 at 10:30 a.m. CT at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. The intrasquad game is open to the public with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis; Smashville Loyal members will have access to a reserved seating location, also available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are invited to stop by Draft Picks – the full-service bar and restaurant located on the second floor of the facility – before, during and after the game. The Future Stars Game will also be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com with Willy Daunic (play-by-play) and Chris Mason (color) and on 102.5 The Game with Pete Weber (play-by-play) and Jay More (color).

The purpose of the camp is to educate and direct players in their pro development and conditioning programs. The week's events will be headed up by Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development/Milwaukee Admirals GM Scott Nichol and Strength and Conditioning Coach David Good, with assistance from the rest of the Predators' and Admirals' coaching, development and hockey operations staffs. The training itinerary features a variety of on- and off-ice testing, dry-land activities and workouts, on-ice fundamentals work, video sessions, media and nutrition education and team-building activities. The prospects will also receive instruction on training principles such as sport-specific power and strength enhancement, flexibility and off-ice conditioning.

A complete development camp schedule is below. A full development camp roster will be announced following the 2024 NHL Draft, which begins Friday at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev.

2024 Predators Development Camp Schedule

Date
Time
Event
Location
Monday, July 1
All Day
Physicals
Centennial Sportsplex
Tuesday, July 2
10 a.m.
Welcome meeting
Bridgestone Arena
3:15 p.m.
Practice - Gold
Centennial Sportsplex
4:30 p.m.
Practice - Blue
Centennial Sportsplex
5:30 p.m.
Nutritional seminar
Centennial Sportsplex
Wednesday, July 3
7:15 a.m.
Track workout
Montgomery Bell Academy
10 a.m.
Practice - Defensemen
Centennial Sportsplex
11:30 a.m.
Practice - Forwards
Centennial Sportsplex
1:15 p.m.
Mental Health Seminar
Centennial Sportsplex
6 p.m.
Team Event
Nashville Area
Thursday, July 4
11 a.m.
Guest Speaker
Centennial Sportsplex
1 p.m.
Guest Speaker
Centennial Sportsplex
Friday, July 5
7:15 a.m.
Track workout
Montgomery Bell Academy
10:10 a.m,
Practice - Skating
Centennial Sportsplex
10:30 a.m.
Practice
Centennial Sportsplex
11:30 a.m.
3-on-3 Tournament
Centennial Sportsplex
5:30 p.m.
Guest speaker
Centennial Sportsplex
Saturday, July 6
10:30 a.m.
Future Stars Game
Ford Ice Center Bellevue

News Feed

Poile, Weber 'Honored Beyond Belief' by Hockey Hall of Fame Inductions

Predators Acquire Andrew Gibson From Detroit

Predators to Play Six-Game 2024 Preseason Schedule; Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena Returns

Potential Preds: Five Draft Prospects Nashville Could Select at 22nd Overall

Predators Acquire Ozzy Wiesblatt From San Jose

Predators Hire Darby Hendrickson as Assistant Coach

Bridgestone Arena Named Arena Of The Year by the Academy of Country Music

Four Admirals Rookies Skated All The Way Through the Conference Finals - Here's Why You Should Watch Them in 2024-25

Askarov Named to AHL's Top Prospects Team Following Stellar Sophomore Campaign

Kemell Navigating Sophomore Postseason Run as Admirals' Youngest Player

Schaefer Rising to New Challenges, 'Playing His Best Hockey' in Calder Cup Playoffs Debut

Admirals Stave Off Elimination in Decisive 7-2 Win Over Firebirds

Svechkov Turning Heads in Calder Cup Playoffs Debut: 'He's a Big Time, Big Moment Player'

'He's Taken Some Really Big Steps': Wilsby Striding Toward NHL Dreams in Sophomore American League Campaign

Admirals Pushed to Brink of Elimination After Dropping Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

From UMass to Pro: Ufko Capitalizing on Deep Postseason Run with Milwaukee

Admirals Fall to Firebirds, 3-1, in Game 2 of Western Conference Finals

L'Heureux Scores Lone Goal as Admirals Drop Game 1 of Western Conference Finals