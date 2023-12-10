Predators Frustrated in 4-0 Loss to Maple Leafs

Kevin Lankinen stopped a valiant 33 shots in his sixth start of the season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs kept the Nashville Predators offense off the board in a frustrating 4-0 loss for the visitors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

“It was just a bad effort,” Predators forward Colton Sissons said. “I don't know if it was necessarily what they were doing defensively, we just turned pucks over and there were too many battles. We really didn't have a whole lot of time in the offensive zone, just in general. So, that's on us. Wasn't us tonight.”

The result sees Nashville move to 14-13-0 and snaps their winning streak at three games.

QUICK HITS

Bigger Than Hockey

Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette opened his postgame media availability touching on the tragic loss of life that occurred after an outbreak of fatal tornadoes back home in Middle Tennessee on Saturday:

“There’s bigger things than hockey,” Brunette said. “Obviously, thoughts and condolences to the people in Middle Tennessee. We unfortunately lost some lives and that’s way bigger than hockey. So again, our thoughts are with Middle Tennessee right now.”

More information on how Smashville can contribute in the relief efforts is forthcoming.

Try, Try Again

In less than 24 hours, the Predators will get another chance to ice the style of game that has secured them nine wins in their last 12 outings, as they conclude their second back-to-back of the month against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tomorrow evening.

“We play so many games, if it's not every other day, it's the day right after, like this weekend,” Predators forward Luke Evangelista said. “We’re just going to try to have a quick memory and get back to our game tomorrow. We didn’t play the way we know we're capable of tonight, so we’re just trying to erase this one.”

“We don't have time to wallow in our self pity here,” Sissons said. “We’ve got a big game tomorrow night, in less than 24 hours. So we'll re-rack, get some rest and go back and get her tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT at Bell Centre, with the game set for broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

