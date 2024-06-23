Predators Acquire Ozzy Wiesblatt From San Jose

Nashville, Tenn. (June 23, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Ozzy Wiesblatt from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Egor Afanasyev.

Wiesblatt, 22 (3/9/02), ended the 2023-24 season on loan with the Milwaukee Admirals from the San Jose Barracuda – the Sharks’ AHL affiliate – recording six points (1g-5a) in 16 regular-season appearances. During Milwaukee’s run to the Western Conference Final, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward added nine points (2g-7a) in 15 contests, including a five-game point streak (5a) from May 10-22. Before being loaned to the Admirals, Wiesblatt notched 11 points (3g-8a) in 34 games with the Barracuda.

Originally drafted by San Jose in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt has suited up in 101 career AHL games, recording 35 points (12g-23a), headlined by a career-high 15 (6g-9a) during the 2022-23 campaign with the Barracuda. Prior to turning pro, Wiesblatt spent parts of five seasons with the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders and helped lead his team to a league title in 2018-19. He tallied 179 points (58g-121a) in 195 career WHL games and served as an alternate captain for the Raiders during his final two seasons. Internationally, the Calgary, Alta., native represented Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning a silver medal.