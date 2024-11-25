Predators Acquire NY Rangers' Fourth-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Pittsburgh

Nashville Now Owns Eight Picks in the 2027 NHL Draft

24-25_TradeGraphicTemp_tomasino_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 25, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired the New York Rangers’ fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino.

The Predators now own eight selections in the 2027 NHL Draft – two in the fourth round and one in the first, second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

