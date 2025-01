Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap three big Predators wins this week, including fight night against the Wild, the largest comeback in Preds history against the Sharks, and perhaps the most entertaining NHL game of the season in San Jose.

Plus, Nick Blankenburg evokes Ted Lasso, Zach L'Heureux asks all the right questions mid-fight, and Hammer heads to Milwaukee for Women in Sports Night with the Admirals!

