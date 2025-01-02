POP 253: Happy New Year, Smashville! Mitch Korn, Preds Director of Goaltending, on the POP

Happy New Year, Preds fans! Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the Predators' recent games including a 3-0-1 homestand and three road losses to end 2024. Plus we detail the recalls of Ozzy Wiesblatt and Spencer Stastney before Wiesblatt's NHL debut and Stastney's season debut Friday night in Vancouver.

Predators Director of Goaltending Mitch Korn joins Max for an interview (19:40) discussing his new role, returning to the Predators after 10 years away from the organization, the legacy of Preds goalies including Pekka Rinne, and more. The Mitch is Back and he brought the Children of the Korn with him!

Our interview of the week features defenseman Nick Blankenburg's New Year's reflections (46:20).

