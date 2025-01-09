Forsberg Thrilled for First Olympic Opportunity With Sweden

Filip Forsberg has accomplished just about everything on the international stage with his home country of Sweden - but next month will finally bring about the pinnacle of competition.

The Predators winger will represent Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 for the first time in his career, and while his Gold medals won at the 2012 World Junior Championship and 2018 World Championship are highlights, the chance to compete for another Gold medal is enticing, to say the least.

“It's something I’ve been dreaming about as long as we've been watching it since I was a little kid,” Forsberg said of the Olympic Winter Games. “The last two opportunities have been taken away from us for different reasons, and I’m really excited that hockey is back and I get to be a part of it.”

Forsberg will join fellow Preds teammates Juuse Saros (Finland), Erik Haula (Finland) and Roman Josi (Switzerland) in Milan for the Winter Olympic Games beginning Feb. 11 with the Gold Medal game set for Feb. 22.

Of course, Forsberg would love to be skating in that particular outing, but regardless, the chance that lies ahead is quite possibly of the once-in-a-lifetime variety.

“I mean, it's obviously an unbelievable opportunity,” Forsberg said. “Every time I get a chance to represent my country, it's something I take a lot of pride in, but this is obviously the biggest stage that there is for international hockey. I haven't experienced it yet, so I’ll be excited to do that.”

Forsberg was all but guaranteed to be named to the Swedish squad thanks to his elite offensive skillset and the consistency on the scoresheet he’s established over his 12-plus seasons in Nashville.

Just two seasons ago, the 31-year-old recorded career-highs with 48 goals and 94 points. He’s hit the 20-goal mark in nine campaigns and has scored at least 30 on five occasions. In the current season, Forsberg has 16 goals through 43 games, and his 31 points are second among the Preds.

“Well, I think if they're watching the last month or so, six weeks, he's kind of taken us on his back here a little bit and put ourselves back in a playoff fight here,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of why Forsberg is deserving of a spot. “If they just watch that, they'd see what he could do.”

The Swedes are certainly hoping Forsberg, along with a collection of other NHL stars, have what it takes to reach the medal round next month. Forsberg acknowledged the simple fact that a number of rosters are littered with NHL riches, but he figures the Tre Kronor certainly have a shot.

And he can’t wait for his chance, too.

“Every time you put that blue and yellow shirt on, you're there to win,” Forsberg said. “The World Juniors is one of those tournaments, and the World Championships are another, but the Olympics, this is obviously the top of the mountain. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”