Once a Division Rival, Zucker Acclimates to Role with Streaking Predators

Trade Deadline Pickup Scored First Career Goal with Nashville on Wednesday

Zucker
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Of his 192 career NHL goals, Jason Zucker had tallied the most against the Nashville Predators. 

Wednesday’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets, however, offered a refreshing change of pace.

With less than two minutes gone in the final frame and only 22 seconds after Filip Forsberg’s eventual game-winner, Nashville’s trade deadline pickup and former Central Division foe scored his first in Gold.

“It felt good,” Zucker said following Wednesday’s game. “Any time you come to a new team, you always want to try to contribute and show your worth. And it was a big win for us against a huge division opponent and somebody we’re chasing… It's been a lot of fun. It's a great group of guys who have been playing some great hockey, and for me, I'm just trying to contribute any way I can to just help them win games and win some games down the stretch.”

Roughly 48 hours earlier, Zucker was skating in his first practice with his new team, taking advantage of an opportunity to learn systems and acclimate to a new style of play.

With fewer than 20 games remaining in the 2023-24 campaign, the window to get acquainted is closing quickly.

“It's a crash course, and you’ve got to do what you can,” Zucker said. “I'm hoping that I have it down in the next week or so, just to feel good going into the playoffs and down the stretch. I’m going to do everything I can on my part to make sure that I fill in the gaps with any questions I have, anything that isn't completely set in stone, and that I feel good about it.”

“It’s a hard spot for [Zucker and Anthony Beauvillier],” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “You come in and we play two games - and back-to-back afternoon games, to boot - and you’re not really accustomed to a lot of the things. But when they skate, they're very effective… It’s tough. It took a lot of our guys a lot of the year to kind of figure out what I was expecting and the pace I expect, the relentlessness I expect.”

With two seasons spent playing under Brunette, the former Minnesota Wild assistant coach, Zucker may already have an inkling of what to expect.

“It's nice having some familiarity there,” he said. “[Brunette] is a great guy. He taught me a lot when I was in Minnesota and when he was an assistant, just about the game, how to play the game and how to be a pro. I mean, there's a lot of little things that he taught me, so I have a lot to thank him for over the years. But now having him as head coach, his style of play I think suits my game really well. And I think that's an exciting thing for me.”

Indeed, Zucker’s relentless work ethic and scoring ability - try six different 20-goal seasons - make the veteran of 682 NHL games a prime candidate for Brunette’s Predators, with General Manager Barry Trotz saying as much at his trade deadline press conference.

“He's very competitive, he’s got a good hockey IQ, he's driven, he brings a lot of life and he can play any kind of game that you want to,” Trotz said. “He has lots of skill to play that game, but when it gets dirty and nasty and into the trenches, he can do that as well.”

So far, Zucker’s three games with Nashville have proven Trotz right. For his seven shots on goal recorded thus far, No. 16 has recorded a nearly equal number in hits per 60 minutes (7.3).

“I don't really make too many friends out on the ice,” Zucker said. “And I think that's a good thing to have down the stretch in these kinds of playoff-style games and then into the playoffs. So for me, I'm hoping to bring that to this team and show my worth.”

While he may be a thorn for opposing teams, inside the Predators locker room Zucker has already begun to gel with his new teammates.

“I love it,” he said. “It's a great group with a lot of great players. And I think overall, it's a group that you can tell has bonded really well over the year, and they're playing their best hockey season right now. So, it's fun to be a part of it, and I'm looking forward to the next couple weeks.”

Zucker is back in action with the Predators as they work to match the second-longest point streak in franchise history on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

Puck drop at Climate Pledge Arena is at 9 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

News Feed

Predators Defeat Jets, 4-2, Extend Point Streak to 13 Games

'I Know This Team Wants to Win': Stastney Eager to Contribute to Surging Predators

GAME DAY: Preds at Jets, March 13

Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Keep Point Streak Alive in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Wild

GAME DAY: Preds at Wild, March 10

Predators Defeat Blue Jackets, 2-1, Extend Point Streak to 11 Games

GAME DAY: Preds at Blue Jackets, March 9

Predators GM Barry Trotz Recaps Nashville's Moves at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

Predators Sign Gustavs Grigals to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Predators Sign Mark Jankowski to Two-Year, $1.6 Million Contract

Predators Sign Dante Fabbro to One-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

Trade Deadline Pickups Beauvillier, Anderson-Dolan Excited to Join Surging Predators

Predators Acquire Wade Allison from Philadelphia

Predators Acquire Jason Zucker from Arizona

Forsberg Nets Ninth Career Hat Trick, Powers Predators to 4-2 Win Over Sabres

Predators Acquire Anthony Beauvillier from Chicago

Predators Acquire Jeremy Hanzel, Third-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft from Colorado