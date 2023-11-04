O'Reilly Has Hat Trick, Four Points to Lift Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers

THEY SAID IT

Forsberg on Nashville’s performance:

“I thought we started started pretty well. It was a little bit sloppy, maybe, in the first, but I thought we were there energy-wise and skating-wise and then we cleaned up as we went. We didn't really give them any momentum, any energy, or anything really off the rush, which is one of their strengths, obviously. I thought it was pretty solid.”

Forsberg on playing with O’Reilly:

“He's probably the smartest player that I’ve played with in this league. He just knows where to go. He's so good with the stick… He’s always around the net and he finds loose pucks, and it's pretty simple for me. I just try to get it to him.”

O’Reilly on his chemistry with linemates Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist:

“We're connected. We're doing the right things and just kind of moving our feet and the puck. I thought we did a great job of supporting each other. And I think when you do that, you get a chance. That was a massive play by Fil on that first goal. Especially when we kind of started flat tonight, he steps up and makes a big play, and that kind of sparked us and we kind of found or groove from there”

O’Reilly on what Nashville did well in the win:

“As a group, when things didn't weren't going well, we kind of stuck with it. We don't deviate and even in the last couple games, we've kind of tried to adjust when things aren't going our way and we just stuck with it tonight and everyone was a part of it. Guys made huge blocks and defended well and it was really good.”

Del Gaizo on making his NHL debut:

"Leading up to the moment, it didn’t really sink in, but during the anthem and the warm-ups and the lap, I was just thinking of my family out there and got a little bit emotional. I can't thank [my family] enough. They weren't able to make it, but they were there with me. I can't thank my mom and dad and my two brothers enough for everything."

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on his assessment of the game:

“I'm an offensive thinker, so I like when we put up five. To only let in two against that group is pretty remarkable. They’re one of the highest octane offenses in the league with the best players in hockey, and we did a good job.”

Brunette on the Forsberg - O’Reilly - Nyquist line:

“I think they're really good players, and they're developing chemistry every day. I thought today was a byproduct of the work they put in. They communicate, they work hard together. They're always working on little things to make them better and they got rewarded with it today.

Brunette on the play of Lankinen:

“He made some big saves. He just felt quiet even when chaos was going around him. I thought he did a good job of keeping with himself.”

Brunette on Del Gaizo’s NHL debut:

“I think he deserves it. I thought he had a great camp, and he's a great kid and very competitive. It was nice to see him play and nice to see him get a point. I thought he played really well.”

UP NEXT

The Predators continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames. The puck drops at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.