Scholarship Info & Requirements

Scholarship Info & Requirements

  • Scholarship is a total of $10,000 and will cover registration fees for leagues and teams; it will not cover travel, equipment or tournament lodging expenses
  • Recipient must be under 18 years old and play hockey in Middle Tennessee
  • Applications for the Fall 2026 season open on Monday, June 15. 
  • A selection committee made up of the Poiles, the Preds Foundation and the organization’s amateur hockey department will review nominations and select recipients

News Feed

Predators Announce Departure of Brian Poile

Predators Hire Rob Blake as Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations

Five Things We Learned About Chris MacFarland - and the Process to Bring Him To Nashville

Preds Official Podcast: The Wait Was Worth It

MacFarland Arrives in Nashville Eager to Begin New Chapter With Preds

Predators Hire Chris MacFarland as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager

Bridgestone Arena Ranks 10th in the Nation in Gross Revenue for All Venues

Annunen Leads Finland to Gold Medal at World Championship; Josi Named MVP of Tournament

Predators Sign Felix Nilsson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Blog: Keep Up With the Preds at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship

Preds Prospect Surin Scores Twice in Decisive Playoff Game to Become KHL Champion

Preds Foundation's Annual Helper Grants Distribution Continues to Set Records and Change Lives

Record-Breaking Helper Grant Donation Culminates 2025-26 Season in Which Predators Foundation Distributes $4 Million in Cash and Kind Across Middle Tennessee

Preds Players, Staff Set to Represent Respective Countries at 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship

Preds Using Scouting Meetings to Craft Strategy for 10th Overall Pick and Beyond in Upcoming NHL Draft

Preds Earn 10th Overall Selection in 2026 NHL Draft

Preview: How Preds Can Win 2026 NHL Draft Lottery

Excitement Builds as Bridgestone Arena Renovation, Broadway 2030 Project Begins