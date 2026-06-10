Scholarship Info & Requirements
Scholarship Info & Requirements
- Scholarship is a total of $10,000 and will cover registration fees for leagues and teams; it will not cover travel, equipment or tournament lodging expenses
- Recipient must be under 18 years old and play hockey in Middle Tennessee
- Applications for the Fall 2026 season open on Monday, June 15.
- A selection committee made up of the Poiles, the Preds Foundation and the organization’s amateur hockey department will review nominations and select recipients