New Contracts In Hand, Svechkov and L'Heureux Excited to Keep Improving With Preds

Fedor Svechkov and Zach L’Heureux were already forever linked thanks to their distinctions as Nashville’s first-round selections in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Now, as both of their careers begin to blossom, the pair will also be sticking around a bit longer.

L’Heureux inked a new two-year, $1.75 million contract last week. Just five days later, Svechkov signed a two-year, $2.5 million deal - moves that pleased both sides with the two players both on track to become restricted free agents this summer.

That’s no longer the case with their new agreements in hand and the Predators confirming their desire to have both of the 22-year-old forwards in the fold.

“It's pretty special,” L’Heureux said. “Being able to call my parents and kind of explain the situation; it’s a lot of hard work from them, and a lot of support and a lot of people behind it. So, just seeing all the text messages and people pretty fired up for me, it's special.”

“Just happy to be here, and two more years is going to help me to establish myself as an NHL player,” Svechkov said. “I feel like this group, a young group of guys going in the right direction, and a lot of old guys are helping us so much. I feel like we're a team right now, more than we used to be last year, so I'm really happy to be here.”

Both in the midsts of their second NHL seasons, there are similarities between the two, but also a few differences, especially in the current campaign.

For one, L’Heureux was hit with a dose of adversity last fall when he didn’t make the team out of training camp following a rookie season that saw him appear in 62 games. But all the scrappy, 5-foot-11 winger did was go down to AHL Milwaukee and prove to be one of their best players with 14 goals and 28 points through 28 outings.