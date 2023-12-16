Nashville Predators and Jack Daniel’s Partner to Bring Barrel Tree to Bridgestone Arena

The Barrels Will Go On Sale Monday, Dec. 18 and Proceeds will Benefit Tornado Relief Efforts & the Preds Foundation

By Press Release
Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 16, 2023) – The Nashville Predators and Jack Daniel’s have partnered to bring the annual Barrel Tree to Bridgestone Arena for the 2023 holiday season. The barrels, which will go on sale for $500 beginning Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. CT, will benefit tornado relief efforts and the Nashville Predators Foundation. 

The Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree is a tradition that started back in 2011 at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn. The Nashville Barrel Tree is seven tiers tall constructed from 113 Jack Daniel’s Whiskey barrels. Each barrel is 125 pounds and 36 inches tall and 28 inches wide (empty barrel, no whiskey inside).

This year's tree features specially finished barrels with the Preds colors and 25th commemorative anniversary logo to celebrate the amazing milestone. The barrels are one-of-a-kind, never done before, collector's items. Fans can purchase barrels by texting “PREDSBARRELS” to 76278.

Fans who purchase a barrel must pick it up on Jan. 5 between 9 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. or 2 - 5:00 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges, including barrels that are sold and not picked up.

