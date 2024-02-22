Nashville Predators Alum Blake Geoffrion Returns to Bridgestone Arena on April 9 with Author Sam Jefferies to Promote New Book

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb 22, 2024) – The Nashville Predators will welcome back alumnus Blake Geoffrion and author Sam Jefferies to promote their book, Legacy on Ice: Blake Geoffrion and the Fastest Game on Earth, during the game on April 9 when the Preds take on the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena.

Geoffrion, who grew up in Brentwood, made history in 2010 when he became the first Tennessee native to sign an NHL contract since the Predators’ inception in 1998. Geoffrion was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the second round (56th overall) of the 2006 draft and appeared in 42 games for the Preds between the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens in 2012.

On Nov. 9, 2012, Geoffrion suffered a career-ending injury while playing for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the American Hockey League. Jefferies’ book traces Geoffrion’s inspiring journey of success, tragedy and the rise of hockey on the national and international stage.

Fans who purchase a special ticket package will have access to a book signing and meet and greet with Geoffrion and Jefferies. The bundle will include a ticket to the game, pregame reception and an autographed copy of Legacy on Ice.

