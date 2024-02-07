How Women's Hockey Has Thrived In Nashville

Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day, A Look At How The Preds Have Invested To Grow The Female Side Of The Game At All Levels.

85463218-0C8E-4700-A227-5EDF7C3B6F2E
By Michael LaPlaca
@MichaelLaPlaca Director of Digital & Social Strategy

Liz Honic felt like she kept making the right play time and time again. By the time the clock struck zero, she jumped with excitement, snagged the puck and was immediately mobbed by her teammates.

Honic had just recorded her first career shutout. What was even more amazing was she didn’t start skating until six months ago, let alone learning about how to play the goalie position.

Success stories like Honic’s continue to show the growth and popularity of women’s hockey in Nashville with the Predators leading the way.

From the G.O.A.L. program, where girls starting at age 4 can try hockey for the first time at no  cost, the Predators have been passionate about growing the game at all levels.

“The Predators organization has embraced the fact that hockey is for everyone and why it's for everyone is it provides an experience that is unmatched like promoting teamwork and camaraderie,” said Jennifer Halpern, a Harpeth Hall high school women’s hockey coach. “It lends itself an opportunity for people to grow in ways they didn't think possible.”

That opportunity to grow reflects the exact intention of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, celebrated every year on Feb. 7. NGWSD, which began in 1987, highlights the cause to inspire girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power.

The women’s game has come a long way in the past few years. The PWHL, featuring the top women's players in the game, is off to a terrific start with attendance numbers, TV ratings and fan engagement all promising. That excitement has helped the Preds not only build the game, but help others with their own successes and memorable moments.

Recently, the Preds completed the third annual Preds Girls Classic, a tournament hosted at both Antioch and Bellevue. It began as a free registration, courtesy of the NHL’s Industry Growth Fund for the first two seasons, but since there was such a great response, the Preds were able to continue with the programming for 32 teams ranging from 12UA-19UAA from across the United States and Canada. 

Hockey Sisters

When Ford Ice Center Bellevue opened, Peyton Brogdon decided it was time to start her hockey journey. After watching her brother Knox participate in Preds programming, Peyton decided the best step would be to take a Learn To Skate Class.

From the moment she took the ice, Peyton was hooked. She then enrolled in the Preds programming of house league hockey, where she grew as a skater and player. That’s where Peyton made some of her closest friends calling them her “hockey sisters.”

“The mentoring, coaching, encouragement, and opportunities my daughter has received are like none other,” said Elizabeth Brogdon, Peyton’s mother. “We have a forever tribe of ladies within the Nashville Predators organization that are in her corner. The networking she has seen right before her eyes has put her on a path to desire not only to play travel girls hockey, but also realize her dreams for the future.”

One of those big events occurred when Peyton participated in the 2023 Preds Girls Hockey Day. Peyton was a part of an advanced skills clinic that included instruction by USA Hockey team member Megan Bozek.

“We cannot say enough things about the Girls hockey programs our daughter has been fortunate to be able to participate in," Brogdon said. "Peyton's story is unique, the sky is her ceiling and it is all due to the Predators and their involvement in our community."

240207-8U_10U-bietto_Casie

Every Time They Get Better

It all started in November 2021 when Grace Moore was sitting at a high school boys hockey game and asked the question to her friends, ‘Why can't we play for our school?’

It prompted Moore and her friends Chole Graham, Davern Cigarran and Kate Lenderman to put together a proposal for Harpeth Hall’s first women’s hockey team.

However, there were significant challenges ahead with high costs for equipment and ice time, as well as a pool of athletes who never skated before in their lives. That's where Harpeth Hall athletic director Kylene Lee and the Preds joined forces to make the dream a reality by providing the equipment, practice time and coaching to develop the program.

“It's been fascinating to watch over the past three years that you had girls who had never been on skates and every time they stepped on the ice they got better,” said Halpern. “To do that and to play a game that is much faster and harder than anything they've done before, it shows these girls are brave and they love it.”

The Preds made the commitment to not only provide ice for the Polar Bears to practice at, but the equipment and staff to help players develop and fully enjoy the game.

“They managed to make accessibility easier and they’ve managed to create experiences that are memorable and bring other people into the game," Halpern said. "It’s great that we are playing. Those people make the girls feel like they are doing something important and special.”

Let’s Give It A Go

On Sunday evenings at Centennial Sportsplex, it would be no surprise to see Kerry Morris out on the ice joking, chatting and making effort plays to help her team win.

Morris helps operate the Nashville Women’s Hockey League where players of all skill sets compete during the winter, spring and summer months. It’s a mix of people like Honic enjoying their first season to former college hockey players looking to get back out to playing the game they love.

However, COVID-19 almost derailed that dream. The league started in 2018, but the numbers tanked once the pandemic hit with the league failing to have enough players for a single team.

Morris, who started playing in Nashville in 2008, knew she had to get involved and give women the opportunity to play again. She recruited a pair of her former teammates, Bree Landry and Zoe Petite, to help recruit locally by utilizing social media and word of mouth.

"Over the past six months, we've taken the initiative to expand the league as much as we can," Morris said. "It's been super fun to help build that and see the numbers grow year after year."

Fast forward to 2024 and the league showcases three teams and 50 women participating. A significant part of the growth has come from the Preds donating practice time at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. That helped the players improve and develop their skills, while also providing more exposure to help with recruiting efforts.

Now, Morris and the rest of the league know with a solid foundation in place, it makes moments like Honic’s first shutout even more special.

“Being able to stay involved with women’s hockey in Nashville is incredible,” said Morris. “The skill levels are all over the place, but it’s great to help people learn and get people who love the game back on the ice.”

harpeth hall team

Next On The Horizon

With interest continuing to grow, the Preds are now offering more programs than ever to grow women’s hockey in Nashville.

The Preds will continue to run the Girls Only Learn to Play & Predecessor, women’s open hockey on Wednesday nights and Preds Girls Hockey Day. However, these programs have been added for 2024.

Girls G.O.A.L.

  • Get Out And Learn – a completely free program for girls ages 5-12 new to the game. Included in registration is five weeks of instruction with a set of rental gear and a stick and jersey to call your own at the end of the session.

8U/10U

  • This six-week program is intended to bring together the specific age group of girls to compete against two other teams from Jacksonville and Orlando who compete in the Southern Girls Hockey League.

Middle & High School League

  • A 12-week program for girls in grades 5-12 from all over the Nashville area to practice together and play some fun 3v3 competition.

Women’s Learn to Play

  • Open to women ages 18 and older to try out our favorite game. Included in registration is a full set of hockey gear.

Preds Women’s Clinic

  • Offering four weeks of instruction for women ages 18 and older who are interested in learning more about hockey.

For more information and to register, fans can visit the Ford Ice Center Girls Hockey page.

News Feed

Predators To Host Captains' Night Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza At Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 13 

Presents, Puppies & Parties: Inside the Preds Foundation's 25 Years of Community Impact

Nashville Predators to Host Second Annual Asian & Pacific Islanders Night on Feb. 10

SS&E, a Division of Predators Holdings, Partners with Iroquois Steeplechase

Blog: Filip Forsberg at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Forsberg, Tomasino Tally as Predators Fall to Kings, 4-2

Behind the Design: Local Artists Celebrate Black History & Culture with Custom Predators Jerseys

GAME DAY: Kings vs. Preds, Jan. 31

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: January

Predators Salvage Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Senators

Borowiecki Thriving in New Role as Predators Professional Development Coach

GAME DAY: Preds at Senators, Jan. 29

'He's Been Fantastic': Pärssinen Responding Positively to American League Assignment

Meanwhile in Milwaukee: Streaking Admirals Grab 10 Straight Wins

Sissons Tallies Lone Predators Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers

GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, Jan. 27

Predators Sign Kevin Gravel to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Third Period Push Propels Predators to 3-2 Win Over Wild