How Women's Hockey Has Thrived In Nashville

Liz Honic felt like she kept making the right play time and time again. By the time the clock struck zero, she jumped with excitement, snagged the puck and was immediately mobbed by her teammates.

Honic had just recorded her first career shutout. What was even more amazing was she didn’t start skating until six months ago, let alone learning about how to play the goalie position.

Success stories like Honic’s continue to show the growth and popularity of women’s hockey in Nashville with the Predators leading the way.

From the G.O.A.L. program, where girls starting at age 4 can try hockey for the first time at no cost, the Predators have been passionate about growing the game at all levels.

“The Predators organization has embraced the fact that hockey is for everyone and why it's for everyone is it provides an experience that is unmatched like promoting teamwork and camaraderie,” said Jennifer Halpern, a Harpeth Hall high school women’s hockey coach. “It lends itself an opportunity for people to grow in ways they didn't think possible.”

That opportunity to grow reflects the exact intention of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, celebrated every year on Feb. 7. NGWSD, which began in 1987, highlights the cause to inspire girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power.

The women’s game has come a long way in the past few years. The PWHL, featuring the top women's players in the game, is off to a terrific start with attendance numbers, TV ratings and fan engagement all promising. That excitement has helped the Preds not only build the game, but help others with their own successes and memorable moments.

Recently, the Preds completed the third annual Preds Girls Classic, a tournament hosted at both Antioch and Bellevue. It began as a free registration, courtesy of the NHL’s Industry Growth Fund for the first two seasons, but since there was such a great response, the Preds were able to continue with the programming for 32 teams ranging from 12UA-19UAA from across the United States and Canada.

Hockey Sisters

When Ford Ice Center Bellevue opened, Peyton Brogdon decided it was time to start her hockey journey. After watching her brother Knox participate in Preds programming, Peyton decided the best step would be to take a Learn To Skate Class.

From the moment she took the ice, Peyton was hooked. She then enrolled in the Preds programming of house league hockey, where she grew as a skater and player. That’s where Peyton made some of her closest friends calling them her “hockey sisters.”

“The mentoring, coaching, encouragement, and opportunities my daughter has received are like none other,” said Elizabeth Brogdon, Peyton’s mother. “We have a forever tribe of ladies within the Nashville Predators organization that are in her corner. The networking she has seen right before her eyes has put her on a path to desire not only to play travel girls hockey, but also realize her dreams for the future.”

One of those big events occurred when Peyton participated in the 2023 Preds Girls Hockey Day. Peyton was a part of an advanced skills clinic that included instruction by USA Hockey team member Megan Bozek.

“We cannot say enough things about the Girls hockey programs our daughter has been fortunate to be able to participate in," Brogdon said. "Peyton's story is unique, the sky is her ceiling and it is all due to the Predators and their involvement in our community."