GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Feb. 15

The Nashville Predators close out their three-game homestand on Thursday with their fourth and final contest of the season against the Dallas Stars.

With a disappointing showing at home and a final score to match on Tuesday, the Predators will look to come out of the gate hard against their Central Division rival.

After all, with only 29 games remaining in the season, time is running out to stockpile the points needed to clinch a playoff berth.

"We're at a stage where we're going to dictate where we are here for the next two weeks,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Tuesday’s game. “Tonight, we dictated that we weren't going to be that interested to be in the playoffs. There'll be a playoff game type of atmosphere again on Thursday. Hopefully, we've learned the lessons again, possibly, and are prepared to play.”

“We know how important these games are,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “And that’s why it’s really frustrating. It can’t happen this late in the year. You can lose games, you can even get outplayed sometimes, but you can’t get outworked and you can’t get out-battled. We’ve got to find a way to win those battles, and at our position and at this time of the year, we have to be a lot better.”

Puck drop at Bridgestone Arena is at 7 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on ESPN+/Hulu, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here to get tickets and find out everything you need to know below:

LAST TIME OUT

Juuse Saros turned away 43 shots and established a season high in saves, but the Predators were outworked and outscored by the New Jersey Devils, falling by a 4-2 final at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Ryan O’Reilly recorded his 19th goal of the season and his 12th on the power play; the goal was Nashville’s third on the man-advantage in their last two outings.

Tommy Novak tallied his 10th goal of the season and his second in as many games. The goal extended Novak’s point streak to four games (2g-3a).

With assists on O’Reilly and Novak’s goals, Cody Glass recorded his first multi-point game of the season. The forward now has three points (3a) in his last five outings.

With an assist on O’Reilly’s PPG, Josi extended his point streak to four games (1g-6a). Nashville’s captain additionally recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season and his second in as many games assisting Novak’s second-period goal.

Egor Afanasyev made his season debut with the Predators after being called up from the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) on Monday.

The result moved Saros to 20-20-2 and the Predators to 27-24-2 on the campaign.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in points (53) and goals (25); the forward is tied for 12th among NHL skaters in goals.

Josi leads his club and is fifth among League defensemen in assists (38); Nashville’s captain is additionally second among Predators skaters and fifth among NHL blueliners in points (49).

After 42 appearances, Saros has recorded a 2.97 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. In his last 10 starts, Saros is 4-5-1 with a .915 save percentage and 2.63 goals-against average. He is 0-1-0 against Dallas this season.

Kevin Lankinen is 6-4-0 after 14 appearances, with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He is 2-0-0 against Dallas this season.

The Predators lead the NHL in hits (1,467) and hits per 60 minutes (27.5); defenseman Jeremy Lauzon leads the League in hits with 243.

Nashville is fifth in the Central Division with 56 points and a 14-14-0 record at Bridgestone Arena.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Stars arrive in Music City on Thursday looking to collect their third-straight win and split their season series with the Predators at 2-2-0.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars in points (54) and assists (36) and Roope Hintz leads in goals (23).

Goaltender Jake Oettinger is 19-9-2 after 31 appearances, with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Backup Scott Wedgewood is 13-5-4 after 23 appearances, with a 3.08 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

The Stars are third in the NHL in goals for (194) and goals for per game (3.66).

Dallas is first in the Central Division and second in the Western Conference with 72 points and a 16-6-4 record on the road.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 50-51-(1)-5 all-time against the Stars, including a 31-20-(1)-2 record at Bridgestone Arena.

This is the fourth and final matchup between Nashville and Dallas in 2023-24; it is the second and final at home. Nashville is 2-1-0 against Dallas this season, earning a 6-3 victory in the last meeting on Jan. 12 at American Airlines Center. The Predators also won, 4-3, on Jan. 6 in Dallas and dropped a 3-2 decision at Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 23.

The Predators are 2-3-0 in their last five games against the Stars; they are 4-6-0 in their last 10; and 2-3-0 in their last five at home. Nashville has scored at least four goals (including the shootout winner) in 13 of its last 22 victories over Dallas.

Nashville and Dallas met in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day, with the Predators falling, 4-2, in front of 85,630 fans – the second-most attended NHL game in history. Matt Duchene and Dante Fabbro scored for the Predators.

NOTABLES VS. DALLAS

Saros is 12-9-1 in his career vs. Dallas, posting three shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 22 games.

Lankinen is 6-2-1 in nine career games against the Stars.

Josi owns 36 career points (12g-24a) vs. the Stars, the second-most against a single opponent in his NHL career. He recorded three assists on Jan. 12 at Dallas.

Forsberg has 15 goals and 28 points in 41 career meetings with Dallas. His 15 goals against the Stars are his fourth-most against an individual team in his career.

Michael McCarron (Dec. 19, 2015) and Ryan McDonagh (Jan. 7, 2011) made their NHL debuts against Dallas.

Denis Gurianov was drafted by Dallas in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He recorded 103 points (46g-57a) in 257 games for the Stars from 2017-23.

Stars forwards Matt Duchene (2019-23), Craig Smith (2011-20) and defenseman Ryan Suter (2005-12) are former Predators players.

MILESTONE WATCH

Forsberg (564) is three points from passing David Legwand (566) for the second-most in franchise history.

McCarron is one game from 200 in his NHL career.

Ryan McDonagh is four assists from 300 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is four points from 200 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Thursday’s game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu, with play-by-play announcer Mike Monaco and analyst AJ Mlezcko on the call.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)