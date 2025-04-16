GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, April 16

The finale of the 2024-25 season has arrived for the Nashville Predators, and they’ll welcome the Dallas Stars tonight at Bridgestone Arena for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop on Fan Appreciation Night. This evening’s contest is the fourth and final meeting between the divisional rivals as the Preds will end the campaign just as it began - by hosting Dallas.

The Predators will look to head into the offseason with a victory, and although the group has unfortunately fallen short of expectations, there has still been plenty to play for in recent weeks. Tonight, they’ll try for one more win before setting their sights on better days in the future.

“Just coming in with a positive attitude,” Preds forward Michael Bunting said Monday on how he wants to approach the final game. “Obviously, this year hasn't gone the way we would hope. We'd obviously hope to be playing in the playoffs coming up and it stings every time, not to be able to make them. But, come in with a positive attitude, have fun with this group that's in here right now and play in front of our fans one last time and try to get a win for them. So, I think that's the mindset, and that's how we have to go into it.”

Prior to Monday’s game, the Predators recalled defenseman Ryan Ufko from Milwaukee and the rookie made his NHL debut against Utah. Ufko recorded 20 shifts in 15:37 of ice time spent mostly alongside Marc Del Gaizo, a pairing that also saw time together previously in Milwaukee. Ufko’s recall was necessary due to defenseman Andreas Englund missing Monday’s game due to illness.

The Predators held a limited practice on Tuesday and are set to hold a final morning skate today ahead of tonight’s game.

The Good Guys:

Bunting, Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Evangelista all tallied in Monday’s 7-3 loss to Utah. Filip Forsberg, who is slated to finish the season as Nashville’s leader in goals, assists and points, enters the final contest with 31 tallies and 74 points to his name. Jonathan Marchessault has 20 goals and 54 points, Steven Stamkos owns 27 goals and 52 points, and O’Reilly has 20 goals and 50 points. Juuse Saros is 19-31-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 15-15-1.

The Opposition:

The Stars will also play their final game of the regular season tonight, and they enter on a six-game losing streak, including a 6-4 defeat in Detroit on Monday. Mikko Rantanen, who was acquired by Dallas from Carolina at the Trade Deadline, has 32 goals and 88 points overall this season. Former Preds forward Matt Duchene has 30 goals and 81 points, while Jason Robertson has 35 goals and 80 points. Jake Oettinger is 36-17-4 in net; Casey DeSmith is 14-8-2.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 51-54-(1)-5 all time against Dallas, including a 31-22-(1)-2 mark at home. Nashville is 3-7-9 in their last 10 against the Stars and winless in their last five against Dallas at Bridgestone Arena. Tonight marks just the second time that the Predators have begun and concluded the season facing the same opponent (Columbus in 2012-13).

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s season finale begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)