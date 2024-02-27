GAME DAY: Senators vs. Preds, Feb. 27

After completing a perfect five-game road trip, the Nashville Predators return to Bridgestone Arena to kick off a five-game homestand, starting with a rematch against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

With only 23 games left to play, starting Tuesday, the Predators have a perfect opportunity to energize their home crowd and bolster their position in the Western Conference’s Wild Card race.

“We’ve got to start playing good in front of our crowd,” forward Michael McCarron said. “We've got one of the best crowds in the League, and it stung a bit against Dallas to leave them in the dust like that. They've been behind us all year and we’ve got to pay them back with a good homestand. It seems like we’ve struggled a little bit at home all year and if we can continue this momentum and bring it home, that'd be huge for us.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here to get tickets and find out everything you need to know below:

LAST TIME OUT

Defeating the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-2 decision on Sunday, the Predators completed a perfect back-to-back set and a perfect five-game road trip.

Roman Josi opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season, Filip Forsberg recorded his 28th goal and 31st assist of the season to earn his 19th multi-point game of the season and the third in his last five games, McCarron established a career high in goals (8) with his first game-winning marker of the season and Gustav Nyquist tallied his third empty-net goal in his last four games.

Dante Fabbro recorded two assists for his second multi-point game of the season and first since Nov. 11 vs. Arizona (1g-1a).

Tommy Novak picked up an assist to extend his point streak to four games (1g-3a).

Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves in the win and improved to 8-4-0 on the season and 4-1-0 in his last five starts.

The win marked the first time in franchise history the Predators have gone undefeated during a road trip of at least five games and moved the team to 32-25-2 on the campaign and 18-10-2 on the road.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (59) and goals (28); he is tied for 18th among all NHL skaters in goals.

Josi leads his club and is fifth among NHL defensemen in assists (42); Nashville’s captain is additionally tied for fifth among League blueliners in points (54).

Juuse Saros is 23-21-2 after 46 appearances, with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. After 17 appearances, Lankinen has recorded a 3.23 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

The Predators lead the NHL in hits (1,630) and hits per 60 minutes (27.46); defenseman Jeremy Lauzon leads the League in hits with 281.

Nashville is fourth in the Central Division and holds the Western Conference’s second Wild Card spot with 66 points and a 14-15-0 record at Bridgestone Arena.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Senators enter Bridgestone Arena looking to split a back-to-back set, after falling to the Washington Capitals by a 6-3 final on Monday.

Tim Stützle leads the Senators in points (53) and assists (39), while Brady Tkachuk leads his club in goals (26).

With Anton Forsberg receiving the start on Monday, Joonas Korpisalo is likely to get the nod for the Senators on Tuesday. Korpisalo is 13-18-3 after 38 appearances, with a 3.39 goals-against average, a .887 save percentage and a 1-0-0 record against Nashville this season.

The Senators are seventh in the Atlantic Division with 53 points and an 8-15-1 record on the road.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 18-11-(0)-5 all-time against the Senators, including a 10-5-(0)-1 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the second and final matchup between Nashville and Ottawa in 2023-24; it is the first and only at home.

Nashville is 0-0-1 against Ottawa this season, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision in Canada’s capital on Jan. 29. The Predators are 3-1-1 in their last five games against the Senators; they are 6-1-3 in their last 10; and 4-1-0 in their last five at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville has lost just once in regulation to Ottawa since Nov. 20, 2014, going 10-1-4. The Predators enter Tuesday’s meeting with points in eight of their last nine home games against the Senators (7-1-1).

The Predators have scored at least three goals (including SO winners) in 15 consecutive games against the Senators.

NOTABLES VS. OTTAWA

Josi posted a five-game point streak (4g-4a) against Ottawa from Feb. 8, 2018-Jan. 19, 2019. He’s tallied 20 points (6g-14a) in 20 career meetings with the Senators, including three points (3a) on April 7, 2022.

Ryan O’Reilly is averaging more than a point per game in his career vs. the Senators, recording 25 points (8g-17a) in 24 contests. He has six points (1g-5a) in his last four games against Ottawa.

Saros is 4-1-4 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout in nine career appearances against Ottawa.

Alexandre Carrier (2012-16) and Yakov Trenin (2014-17) both spent time in the QMJHL playing for nearby Gatineau.

Pro Development Coach Mark Borowiecki played in 375 games for the Senators from 2012-20, recording 51 points (15g-36a) and 647 penalty minutes.

MILESTONE WATCH

Fabbro is one game from 300 in his NHL career.

Carrier is two games from 200 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is three points from 200 in his NHL career.

Colton Sissons is four games from 600 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Tuesday’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)