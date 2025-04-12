GAME DAY: Preds at Golden Knights, April 12

The final road game of the 2024-25 campaign has arrived for the Nashville Predators, and they’re in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights for a 9 p.m. CT puck drop at T-Mobile Arena. This last meeting away from home is the third and final clash between the Preds and Knights this season.

After dropping six in a row, the Predators have won their last two games, including a 4-3 shootout victory on Thursday in Utah. Nashville has scored 10 goals in their last two games - plus Filip Forsberg’s shootout winner on Thursday - and they’re hoping that offensive output continues with just three games remaining on the schedule.

“It's just a lot of credit to the staff, the guys in the room, there's no quit here,” Preds defenseman Nick Blankenburg said following Thursday’s win. “We’re just trying to build towards something at this point. Obviously we're not making playoffs, so just trying to learn and grow throughout this process. There's definitely something to be learned here this year, so just keep going in these last three.”

Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette rejoined the team in Utah after missing two games to care for his father in Ontario after suffering a medical incident. All of Nashville’s healthy players were dressed for Thursday’s win. The Predators did not practice on Friday, but are set to hold a morning skate ahead of tonight’s contest.

The Good Guys:

Blankenburg, Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly all tallied in regulation time against Utah before Juuse Saros stopped all three opponents in the shootout ahead of Forsberg’s winner on the backhand.

Forsberg continues to lead the Preds with 31 goals and 73 points, followed by former Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault - who makes his first return to Vegas tonight - with 53 points (19g-34a). Steven Stamkos has 27 goals and 52 points; O’Reilly has 19 tallies and 48 points. Saros is now 19-30-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 15-14-1.

The Opposition:

Vegas is playoff bound and has won three of their last four games, including a 2-1 triumph over Seattle on Thursday. The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel (27g-66a) with 93 points, followed by Mark Stone (19g-48a) with 67 points and Tomas Hertl (31g-28a) with 59 points. Adin Hill is 31-13-5 in net; Ilya Samsonov is 16-9-3.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 9-8-3 all-time against the Golden Knights, including a 4-4-1 mark in Nevada. Nashville is 5-4-1 in their last 10 against Vegas and 2-2-1 in the last five on the road. Nashville has allowed one goal or fewer in three of its nine victories over Vegas.

Notables Versus Vegas:

Steven Stamkos has posted 18 points (8g-10a) in 14 career games against the Golden Knights. He has found the scoresheet in 12 of his 14 career contests vs. Vegas.

Filip Forsberg recorded his eighth career regular-season hat trick on Dec. 31, 2022 at Vegas. He recorded a five-game point streak vs. Vegas from Nov. 24, 2021-Feb. 7, 2023 (8g-1a), scoring at least two goals in three of those games.

Ryan O’Reilly has tallied 27 points (14g-13a) in 26 career games against the Golden Knights. His 14 goals vs. Vegas are the second-most by any skater in the league and the 27 points are tied for the fifth-most.

Jonathan Marchessault is the franchise leader for the Golden Knights in goals (192) and points (417). He ranks third in games played (514) and assists (225) and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2023.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this evening’s game begins at 8:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Preds Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)