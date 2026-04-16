Game Day: Ducks vs. Preds, April 16

The 2025-26 season concludes tonight for the Nashville Predators when they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to Bridgestone Arena for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the 82nd and final game of the campaign for the Preds with the team set to finish just outside of the playoff picture.

The Predators were still in the race up until game No. 81, but a regulation loss to San Jose on Monday, coupled with the Kings beating the Kraken later that night, eliminated Nashville from postseason contention.

So, while tonight’s game doesn’t have playoff implications, there is still plenty to play for in the finale of a season that delivered plenty of memorable moments.

“We’ve got to go out and play hard, just like we've been playing every game the last stretch here,” Preds forward Steven Stamkos said following Wednesday’s final practice. “It feels like every game has obviously been very meaningful, and this game not so much in the standings department, but you play a game in the NHL, you want to play your best every night. So, that's the mindset we have. I don't have any doubt that everyone's thinking the same.”

“Unfortunately, it's meaningless from a playoff picture, but it still has meaning in the game,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said Wednesday. “I think you're going to see [from] some young kids that this is a last impression before we start [again] next year. So, I think for them, they better be excited, and I expect them to be excited and give their best showing, because you always remember your last viewing of them. So, I think it's a big game for everybody. Obviously, you want to leave it on a good note. I mean, we did a lot of good this year, and we unfortunately didn't get where you need to go, but just keep building the good.”

On Monday, the Predators signed forward Aiden Fink to a three-year, entry-level contract, and the rookie skated in Wednesday’s practice. Brunette said lineup decisions - including on Fink - haven’t been made yet, but added he’s liked what he’s seen from the rookie thus far.

Defenseman Nic Hague remained out with an upper-body injury, while Ozzy Wiesblatt and Kevin Gravel were healthy scratches in Monday’s loss.

The Good Guys:

Luke Evangelista scored both Nashville goals in Monday’s 3-2 loss to the Sharks, and Justus Annunen took the loss in net.

Filip Forsberg (38g-35a) and Ryan O’Reilly (25g-48a) enter the season finale tied for the team lead with 73 points apiece. Stamkos has 40 goals and 63 points on the season, and Captain Roman Josi has 13 goals and 55 points from the backend. Juuse Saros has gone 28-21-8 in net this season; Annunen is 10-12-2.

The Opposition:

The Ducks are headed to the playoffs but have won just once in their last nine games, including a 3-2 loss in Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Cutter Gautier leads Anaheim with 40 goals and 68 points, followed by Leo Carlson with 29 goals and 60 points, and then Beckett Sennecke with 23 goals and 60 points. Lukas Dostal is 30-20-4 in net; Ville Husso is 9-8-2.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 40-37-(2)-11 all-time against the Ducks, including a 25-15-(2)-3 mark at home. Nashville is 4-6-0 in the last 10 vs. Anaheim but 3-2-0 in the last five meetings at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators defeated the Ducks by a 5-0 final on April 7 in Anaheim behind a 43-save shutout from Justus Annunen for Nashville’s first shutout of the season.

Nashville Notables:

Filip Forsberg shares the Nashville team lead in points with 73 (38g-35a), his fourth career – and third straight – 70-point season, the most in franchise history. Forsberg is two goals shy of recording his third career 40-goal campaign, which would extend his franchise lead in the category.

Steven Stamkos’ 36 goals since Nov. 26 are tied for third-most in the NHL; after starting the season with one goal in his first 14 goals, he has scored 39 goals in his last 67 appearances… This is his eighth career 40-goal season, tied for the seventh-most in NHL history.

Ryan O’Reilly is tied for first on the Predators in points with 73 (25g-48a), his most since recording a career-high 77 (28g-49a) in 2018-19 with St. Louis. He is two assists and four goals from establishing career highs in both categories.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s season finale begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)