GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, March 2

The Nashville Predators will go for eight straight wins as their five-game homestand continues with a Central Division clash against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Puck drop at Bridgestone Arena is at 5 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

LAST TIME OUT

Six different Predators skaters scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves as Nashville defeated the Minnesota Wild, 6-1, to cement a season-high seven-game winning streak on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Yakov Trenin and Cole Smith scored eight seconds apart in the first period to give Nashville the lead; the pair of goals were the second-fastest scored this season behind Alexandre Carrier and Juuso Parssinen’s duo on Jan. 13, 2024 in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders. They were tied for the third-fastest two goals scored in franchise history; Paul Kariya and Darcy Hordichuk scored eight seconds apart on Jan. 21, 2006 in a 7-2 Predators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Roman Josi recorded his second straight three-point outing (1g-2a). With an assist on Trenin’s goal, Josi additionally extended his point streak to four games (4g-4a), then earned his 15th multi-point game of the season with a helper on Filip Forsberg’s power-play goal.

Saros’ 33-save performance earned the netminder his fifth straight win. Saros has recorded a 1.40 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage during that span.

Smith’s first-period goal was the winger’s fourth game-winner and his eighth of the season, and gave Nashville’s fourth line their 12th point (6g-6a) in their last seven outings.

The result moved Nashville to 34-25-2 on the campaign and 16-15-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (61) and goals (29), while Josi leads in assists (45). Nashville’s captain is additionally tied for first among all NHL defensemen in goals (15) and is tied for fourth among League blueliners in points (60).

Saros is 25-21-2 after 48 appearances, with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Kevin Lankinen is 8-4-0 after 17 appearances, with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

The Predators lead the NHL in hits (1,668) and hits per 60 minutes (27.2); defenseman Jeremy Lauzon leads the League in hits with 288.

Nashville is fourth in the Central Division with 70 points; the Predators currently hold the Western Conference’s second Wild Card spot.

THE OTHER GUYS

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche in points (100), goals (36) and assists (64); he is second, tied for sixth and third among all NHL skaters in each category, respectively.

Alexandar Georgiev is confirmed to start for Colorado on Saturday and is 31-14-3 after 49 appearances, with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Colorado is third in the Central Division with 79 points and a 14-13-5 record on the road.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 48-36-(5)-4 all-time against the Avalanche, including a 25-16-(3)-2 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the second of three matchups between Nashville and Colorado in 2023-24; it is the second and final at home.

Nashville is 1-0-0 against Colorado this season, winning 4-3 at home on Nov. 20. In that game, the Predators scored 16 seconds apart in the final minute of regulation to tie and take the lead; it was the first time in franchise history Nashville scored a game-tying goal and go-ahead goal in the final minute of regulation.

The Predators are 1-3-1 in their last five games against the Avalanche; they are 4-5-1 in their last 10; and 3-1-1 in their last five at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville has won 16 of its last 25 regular-season games against Colorado, including an 11-game win streak from April 5, 2016-Nov. 7, 2018. During the win streak, Nashville posted 4.2 goals per game and held Colorado to two-or-fewer goals seven times.

Nashville and Colorado have met twice in the postseason, with the Predators earning a 4-2 series victory in the 2018 first round; Nashville was swept for the first time in franchise history in the 2022 first round.

NOTABLES VS. COLORADO

Josi recorded a 12-game point streak vs. Colorado (5g-11a) from March 28, 2016-Jan. 21, 2019. He’s recorded a point in 29 of his 42 career games against the Avalanche, tallying 14 goals and 40 points.

Colton Sissons posted a career-high three assists on Dec. 16, 2021 vs. the Avalanche. He has 16 points (8g-8a) in 24 career regular-season games vs. Colorado.

Forsberg notched his fourth career hat trick on Feb. 23, 2017 vs. the Avalanche. He’s averaged more than a point per game in his career against Colorado, recording 35 points (18g-17a) in 33 games, including five game-winning goals.

Tyson Barrie was drafted by Colorado in the third round (64th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He played the first 484 games of his career with the Avalanche from 2011-19, totaling 307 points (75g-232a).

Ryan O’Reilly was drafted by Colorado in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Avalanche from 2009-15, recording 246 points (90g-156a) in 427 games.

Kiefer Sherwood played in 27 games across two seasons (2020-22) for Colorado, posting five points (1g-4a).

Predators Assistant Coach Dan Hinote won the 2001 Stanley Cup as a player for the Avalanche.

Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard was selected by the Predators in the second round (47th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He skated in five games for Nashville in 2017-18, tallying three points (1g-2a).

Avalanche forward Ryan Johansen played in 533 games for the Predators from 2016-23, recording 362 points (110g-252a). Johansen left Nashville with the second-most playoff points (48) in franchise history.

MILESTONE WATCH

Sissons is two games from 600 and four points from 200 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is three points from 200 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Thursday’s game begins at 4:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)