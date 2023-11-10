Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Jets, 6-3

PREDS STANDOUTS

Scoresberg: Forsberg doubled his goal total this season with two against Winnipeg, and he leads the Predators with 14 points (4g-10a). He now has 22 points (6g-16a) in 34 career games against the Jets.

Tommer Time: Tomasino’s goal in the third period was his first of the season.

Delly for Three: With an assist on Tomasino’s goal, Del Gaizo now has three points (all assists) in his first three NHL games. He made his NHL debut with the Predators on Saturday at Edmonton and earned his first point on a secondary assist on Forsberg’s first-period goal.

Juice Man: Saros had a second consecutive game with 30-plus saves. He stopped a season-high 35 shots in Tuesday’s loss to the Calgary Flames.

Tyson x2: Barrie had a two-point night (2a), earning assists on Forsberg’s goal in the second period and on Tomasino’s goal in the third.

THEY SAID IT

Forsberg on his impressions of the game:

“It's hard to really put it up put a number on it. I thought we probably played pretty well in the first period. It was good, obviously, to get to early goals. Then in the second we had a lot of penalties, which was definitely the theme of the night. It’s one of those games where it could have gone either way, but a couple of breakdowns and it just goes the other way.”

Forsberg on returning home after a long road trip:

“I think we're ready. Obviously, we would have definitely liked to have a better road trip. I thought we did a lot of good things but at the end of the day, we only got two points to bring back. So we’ve got to try to try to turn that around.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on his assessment of the game:

“I liked parts of it. There was a little bit of breakdown there in the second that I wasn't overly excited about. I thought we missed a couple of assignments. The power play wasn't great. But I thought we hung in there. I just didn't like that first part of the second.”

Brunette on Nashville’s power play:

“The power play was a little disappointing. I think at the end of the second we had a chance to make it a one-goal game and really kind of push it a little bit going into the third, but we fell short. We were chasing the game, and in this league, it makes it tough. We're just kind of ran out of time to get to our game completely and regroup.”

Brunette on Forsberg’s play:

“When he's on the puck like that and he's around it, he's really dangerous. Obviously he's got the skill, but what I really appreciated and was proud of him for was he was on the puck. Earlier in the season, he maybe wasn't as much, and it seems like every game he’s getting better.”