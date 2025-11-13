Forsberg, O'Reilly Honored to Visit Children's Hospital, Represent Preds in Sweden

Filip Forsberg already had quite a crowd gathered around to watch him face off against a young patient in an NHL video game - and then Ryan O’Reilly emerged from a storage closet with a six string.

The veteran centerman and hobbyist guitar player can certainly pluck his way around the instrument, and he had no problem strumming a few songs on Wednesday afternoon, much to the delight of a number of children at the Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm.

Suffice to say, whatever ailments the patients are unfortunately dealing with at the moment, the two Preds players helped them to forget all about it during a special visit as part of Nashville’s trip to Sweden and the NHL Global Series.

Donning their lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, the two linemates made their way around the room playing ping-pong, table hockey and even making their own spin art with those residing at the hospital.

And as the rain came down outside, Forsberg, O’Reilly and Preds mascot GNASH made sure spirits were anything but dampened.

“It’s always special anytime you go to places like this and see the kids, see their excitement to see us, and it’s the least we can do,” O’Reilly said. “I think, especially those families, those kids are going through a lot. Seeing their kind of mindset, you can help them get away from that and just get a chance to chat and bring them some presents, is always fun. It's just nice to see the reaction and get a chance to chat with them.”

In conjunction with the NHL, O’Reilly and Forsberg signed autographs, handed out Hockey Fights Cancer teddy bears and blankets, and snapped photos with kids, parents and hospital staff who were all awestruck to see NHL stars in their part of Stockholm.

Forsberg, who has made many visits to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Vanderbilt back in Nashville, had never done something quite like this in his home country and his NHL team - which, of course, made the visit even better.