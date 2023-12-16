Forsberg Nets Second-Consecutive OT-Winner as Predators Defeat Hurricanes 6-5

Filip Forsberg did it again.

The Nashville Predators erased a two-goal deficit and weathered a chaotic, six-goal middle frame before Forsberg netted his second overtime-winner in as many games to hand his team the 6-5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at PNC Arena.

“I liked our overall game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought for stretches of the game we looked really good and for stretches we kind of sat back a little bit, but to give [Carolina] credit, they’re such a well-coached team and well-oiled machine and they get going, they push back. And I thought the second we were able to push back a little bit and even it in the third, and Fil made a great play and [we got] the two points.”

The result moves Nashville to 17-13-0 on the season and earns the team their third straight win and their 12th in the last 15 games.

QUICK HITS

Mr. OT

Forsberg’s game-winner 33 seconds into overtime not only padded the forward’s newest franchise record - he now has a franchise-high 11 overtime-winners - but set a career-high for the veteran forward as well (3).