Forsberg Nets Second-Consecutive OT-Winner as Predators Defeat Hurricanes 6-5

Nashville Improves to 17-13-0, Returns Home to Face Washington on Saturday

CAR Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Filip Forsberg did it again.

The Nashville Predators erased a two-goal deficit and weathered a chaotic, six-goal middle frame before Forsberg netted his second overtime-winner in as many games to hand his team the 6-5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at PNC Arena.

“I liked our overall game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought for stretches of the game we looked really good and for stretches we kind of sat back a little bit, but to give [Carolina] credit, they’re such a well-coached team and well-oiled machine and they get going, they push back. And I thought the second we were able to push back a little bit and even it in the third, and Fil made a great play and [we got] the two points.”

The result moves Nashville to 17-13-0 on the season and earns the team their third straight win and their 12th in the last 15 games.

QUICK HITS

Mr. OT

Forsberg’s game-winner 33 seconds into overtime not only padded the forward’s newest franchise record - he now has a franchise-high 11 overtime-winners - but set a career-high for the veteran forward as well (3).

It gets even better.

All three of those overtime tallies came less than a minute into extra time (33 seconds, Dec. 15 at Carolina; 18 seconds, Dec. 13 vs. Philadelphia; 14 seconds, Nov. 28 vs. Pittsburgh) and cement Forsberg as the fourth player in NHL history to score three opening-minute overtime goals in a season (Jonathan Toews, 2019-20; Leon Draisaitl, 2018-19; Brad Marchand, 2017-18).

Forsberg additionally became the fourth player in League history to score an opening-minute overtime goal in consecutive games (Travis Konecny, Jan. 21-23, 2018; Jonathan Toews, Oct. 24-26, 2015; Tom Poti, Dec. 29-30, 2003).

Safe to say, Forsberg has been feeling fairly confident in extra time as of late, though he made sure to share some of the credit with his new linemate following Friday’s contest.

“Usually [Ryan O’Reilly] does a great job snapping faceoffs back and then after that, it's just trying to find something,” Forsberg said. “It's obviously been working well so far, and hopefully we can keep that going if we have to go to overtime again.”

The tally was additionally Forsberg’s 16th goal and fourth game-winner of the season.

Goals, Goals, Goals

Friday’s second period was nothing short of breathtaking - literally.

The first three goals of the period - coming from Roman Josi, Jalen Chatfield and Sebastian Aho - were scored in an 82-second span, while the last three of the period - O’Reilly, Martin Necas and Tyson Barrie - came just 52 seconds apart.

The latter set of tallies was the second-fastest three goals scored in an NHL game this season, with the fastest occurring in 49 seconds during last Thursday's Red Wings-Sharks game.

Despite the Canes giving themselves a two-goal lead twice in the middle frame, Nashville exited the period within one, thanks to Barrie’s first goal of the season, then forced overtime after a tying third period goal from Jeremy Lauzon.

“I think it's easier when you feel like you're playing a decent game, and we felt like we were playing a pretty good game,” Josi said. “Even in the third, I felt like we had some looks. And they had some looks too, but it was sort of our game. So, I think it makes it a lot easier.”

Captain & Factor Notch Three

Forsberg wasn’t the only one having himself a game in Raleigh.

Tallying a goal and an assist each, Josi and O’Reilly exited PNC Arena Friday with another three points added to their impressive stat lines.

The effort additionally handed O’Reilly and Josi their sixth multi-point game of the season.

UP NEXT

The Predators conclude their third back-to-back of the month Saturday when they return home to face the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena. Click here to buy tickets.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Kevin Lankinen got the start Friday and stopped 25 shots in the win.
  • Josi is now two goals away from passing Shea Weber (166) for the third-most in Predators history.
  • Forsberg is now tied with Matt Duchene (2021-22) for the most overtime goals in a single season (3) in franchise history.
  • O’Reilly’s second period goal was his eighth PPG of the season
  • Kiefer Sherwood (upper body, day-to-day) and Dante Fabbro were scratched and did not skate in Friday’s game.

