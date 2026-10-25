GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, October 25

Nashville Finishes Back-to-Back Weekend Set By Hosting Colorado

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By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, 13 pts.) vs. Nashville Predators (3-3-4, 10 pts.)

7 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena | Buy Tickets

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network; El Jefe

Live Stats: GameCenter

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The Nashville Predators conclude a back-to-back weekend - and begin a five-game homestand - when they host the Colorado Avalanche tonight for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena. 

This evening’s contest is the first of four meetings between the division rivals this season and the first for Preds President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chirs MacFarland against his old club since joining Nashville last summer. 

The Predators are returning from a two-game trip that saw them lose to Boston on Thursday night before falling in overtime in Pittsburgh last night. Now, the Preds will face an Avalanche team that snapped a two-game skid with a 6-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday. 

“We should be excited,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following last night’s loss on returning home to the Avalanche. “We should understand and [have] a little bit of fear of who we're playing in a back-to-back game, and we’ve got to do some things a little better.”

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Predators claimed defenseman Daemon Hunt on waivers from the Minnesota Wild. Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Reid Schaefer served as healthy scratches, and defenseman Jack Ahcan did not play after being placed on waivers earlier in the day. 

The Predators are not expected to hold a morning skate ahead of tonight’s conclusion of the back-to-back set.

Last Time Out: 

Steven Stamkos scored the first goal of the game, and Jayden Struble recorded his first goal as a member of the Preds in Nashville’s 3-2 OT loss to the Penguins. Juuse Saros made 34 saves as the Predators dropped an extra-time game for the fourth time this season. 

Stamkos leads the Preds with five goals and 11 points through 10 games, followed by Roman Josi with eight assists and nine points. Ryan O’Reilly and Adam Edstrom have four goals apiece, while Filip Forsberg has seven assists and eight points. 

All-Time Meetings: 

The Preds are 53-40-(5)-5 all-time against the Avalanche, including a 29-17-(3)-2 mark at home. Nashville is 5-4-1 in the last 10 meetings versus Colorado and 4-1-0 in the last five at Bridgestone Arena. 

Ryan O’Reilly was selected by Colorado in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He played 427 games for the Avalanche from 2009-15, recording 246 points (90g-156a).

Justus Annunen was selected by Colorado in the third round (64th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He played 29 games for the Avs from 2021-24, going 16-9-2 with two shutouts.

Ross Colton played 214 games for Colorado from 2023-25, recording 93 points (42g-51a).

Jack Drury played 115 games for Colorado from 2024-26, recording 36 points (15g-21a).

Alexander Kerfoot played 157 games for Colorado from 2017-19, recording 85 points (34g-51a).

On June 24, 2026, the Preds acquired forwards Jack Drury, Chase Bradley and a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft in exchange for forwards Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux. Svechkov has two goals and six points in 11 games this season with the Avs; L’Heureux has played in three games and has one assist.

Watch & Listen: 

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

  • iOS/Android
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Android TV
  • Apple TV
  • Roku
  • Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game, the Preds Radio Network and El Jefe Radio.

News Feed

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GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, October 22

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