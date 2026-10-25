GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, October 25

Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, 13 pts.) vs. Nashville Predators (3-3-4, 10 pts.)
7 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena | Buy Tickets
Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)
Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network; El Jefe
Live Stats: GameCenter
...
The Nashville Predators conclude a back-to-back weekend - and begin a five-game homestand - when they host the Colorado Avalanche tonight for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena.
This evening’s contest is the first of four meetings between the division rivals this season and the first for Preds President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chirs MacFarland against his old club since joining Nashville last summer.
The Predators are returning from a two-game trip that saw them lose to Boston on Thursday night before falling in overtime in Pittsburgh last night. Now, the Preds will face an Avalanche team that snapped a two-game skid with a 6-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday.
“We should be excited,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following last night’s loss on returning home to the Avalanche. “We should understand and [have] a little bit of fear of who we're playing in a back-to-back game, and we’ve got to do some things a little better.”
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Predators claimed defenseman Daemon Hunt on waivers from the Minnesota Wild. Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Reid Schaefer served as healthy scratches, and defenseman Jack Ahcan did not play after being placed on waivers earlier in the day.
The Predators are not expected to hold a morning skate ahead of tonight’s conclusion of the back-to-back set.