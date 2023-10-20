Instructions for Viewing, Sharing or Downloading Games
FIC Live Barn Sharing Instructions
- Create a LiveBarn account using the PROMO CODE: ford-pred
- Search for and select your venue.
- Select Live (for Live) or On Demand (for past games or to share/download clips) and select date and time.
TO SHARE: Pause video at time you would like 30-second clip to STOP, select social media or email, and share provided link
TO DOWNLOAD: Pause video, select download, press both download buttons and 30-minute video will download to your computer (for full game select multiple 30 minute sections)
*Premium account for downloading, standard account for sharing