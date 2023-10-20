FIC Live Barn Sharing Instructions

Create a LiveBarn account using the PROMO CODE: ford-pred Search for and select your venue. Select Live (for Live) or On Demand (for past games or to share/download clips) and select date and time.

TO SHARE: Pause video at time you would like 30-second clip to STOP, select social media or email, and share provided link

TO DOWNLOAD: Pause video, select download, press both download buttons and 30-minute video will download to your computer (for full game select multiple 30 minute sections)

*Premium account for downloading, standard account for sharing