Cody Glass Earns First Career Hat Trick in Predators Eighth Straight Win

When Smashville looks back on March 2, 2024, the number eight will appear with prominence.

Cody Glass recorded his first career hat trick and Juuse Saros iced another dominant performance in net as the Nashville Predators defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 5-1, to earn their eighth win in a row on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

“It was huge,” Glass said. “[Colorado] is one of the best teams in our division, it’s a division game and we're on a seven-game win streak and we could be OK with maybe taking the foot off the gas, but we wanted to keep pushing and we had a great third period and came up with a win.”

“It’s a big win,” Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly said. “They’ve got a great team over there that I felt we did a really great job frustrating. It’s been a good stretch and we’ve got to keep things rolling. Everyone's contributing now, and it's really one of the most fun times I’ve had playing hockey. Everyone's just connected and working for each other and when things go wrong, you just see everyone’s got each other's back and we find a way to change momentum. It's so much fun to be part of and we’ve just got to keep things rolling.”

The Predators have now matched the second-longest winning streak in franchise history, established during the 2005-06 season, and moved to 35-25-2 on the campaign and 17-15-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

QUICK HITS

A Hat Trick & Hat Tip for Glasser

Ryan McDonagh wasn’t going to let his teammate leave the ice without the hat trick.

With an empty net on Colorado’s end of the ice and the clock ticking down into the final seconds of Saturday’s contest, the veteran blueliner made a selfless pass over to Glass, who launched a deep shot into the twine for his third goal of the evening.